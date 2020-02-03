ALL Invests in New Liebherr All-Terrain Cranes Ahead of U.S. Debut

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ALL Invests in New Liebherr All-Terrain Cranes Ahead of U.S. Debut

Mon February 03, 2020 - National Edition
ALL Family of Companies



The ALL Family of Companies announced that it has preordered several new Liebherr models as yet unavailable in the United States, including two LTM 1450-8.1 500-ton (453.6 t) all-terrain cranes. The Liebherr Group plans to debut the LTM 1450-8.1 at the 2017 ConExpo-Con/AGG show from March 7 to 11 in Las Vegas.

With a 279-ft. (85 m) telescopic main boom and a full range of lattice jib attachments, this Liebherr AT can handle jobs at — and above — its 500-ton capacity, according to the company. The LTM 1450-8.1 was manufactured to accommodate a variety of transport weight and machine axle configurations, making the 8-axle AT road-friendly.

"This all-terrain crane is unique, as it was designed for both ease of transport and minimal setup time, which increases efficiency before, during, and after the job," said Hutton Strader, business development specialist of ALL. "The new VarioBallast system also gives us the flexibility to have capacity when we need it, while still allowing us to work in spaces where many other large cranes simply will not fit. We see great potential for this machine to work on wind farms, refineries, and chemical plants, as well as in setting up tower cranes."

"We're committed to investing in machines that will provide distinct advantages for our customers, whether in terms of strength, flexibility, mobilization or cost effectiveness," said Michael L. Liptak, president of ALL. "The LTM 1450-8.1 delivers on all of those criteria."

For more information, call 800/232-4100 or visit allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

ALL Family of Companies Cranes Liebherr