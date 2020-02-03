ALL Invests in New Liebherr All-Terrain Cranes Ahead of U.S. Debut

The ALL Family of Companies announced that it has preordered several new Liebherr models as yet unavailable in the United States, including two LTM 1450-8.1 500-ton (453.6 t) all-terrain cranes. The Liebherr Group plans to debut the LTM 1450-8.1 at the 2017 ConExpo-Con/AGG show from March 7 to 11 in Las Vegas.

With a 279-ft. (85 m) telescopic main boom and a full range of lattice jib attachments, this Liebherr AT can handle jobs at — and above — its 500-ton capacity, according to the company. The LTM 1450-8.1 was manufactured to accommodate a variety of transport weight and machine axle configurations, making the 8-axle AT road-friendly.

"This all-terrain crane is unique, as it was designed for both ease of transport and minimal setup time, which increases efficiency before, during, and after the job," said Hutton Strader, business development specialist of ALL. "The new VarioBallast system also gives us the flexibility to have capacity when we need it, while still allowing us to work in spaces where many other large cranes simply will not fit. We see great potential for this machine to work on wind farms, refineries, and chemical plants, as well as in setting up tower cranes."

"We're committed to investing in machines that will provide distinct advantages for our customers, whether in terms of strength, flexibility, mobilization or cost effectiveness," said Michael L. Liptak, president of ALL. "The LTM 1450-8.1 delivers on all of those criteria."

For more information, call 800/232-4100 or visit allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.