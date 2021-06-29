All States Ag Parts (ASAP), an agricultural and heavy equipment aftermarket parts supplier in North America, announced the acquisition of Rubbertrax and Pentom Supply Company.

Rubbertrax specializes in aftermarket rubber tracks and undercarriage for a wide variety of construction equipment. Rubbertrax headquarters is in Conyers, Ga. Also based in Conyers, its subsidiary, Pentom Supply Company supplies aftermarket undercarriage parts and rubber tracks for construction and landscaping machinery.

With the addition of Rubbertrax and Pentom Supply, All States Ag Parts now operates 24 locations in North America including 16 tractor, combine and construction equipment salvage yards.

"The acquisition of RubberTrax and Pentom Supply will further strengthen our ability to serve the construction parts industry and be closely associated with our existing H&R Construction Equipment Parts business," said John Dyke, CEO of All States Ag Parts. "This acquisition will tremendously improve our opportunity to serve that segment of our customer base."

"I am excited to be joining H&R Construction Parts and All State Ag Parts," said Scott Griffeth, president and CEO of Rubbertrax. "We serve both the ag and construction industries and are looking forward to expanding our distribution network and product offerings."

Griffeth will report to Nick Ecker, general manager of All States Ag Parts Construction, Parts Division. Ecker said all employees of Rubbertrax and Pentom Supply will be offered employment with the new company.

All States Ag Parts is a leading supplier of agricultural parts in North America and carries used, new aftermarket and remanufactured parts for tractors, skid steers, combines and other ag equipment. Parts are stocked for virtually all brands of equipment including John Deere, Case IH, Ford, New Holland, Allis Chalmers, Massey Ferguson, Agco, Hesston and many more.

For more information about Rubbertrax, call 866/431-5305 or visit Rubbertrax.com. For more information about Pentom Supply, call 888/232-5175 or visit pentomsupply.com.

For more information, call 877/530-4430 or visit TractorPartsASAP.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

