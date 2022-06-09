The Liebherr LR 11000 lattice boom crawler crane is one of 25 new cranes coming to the ALL Family of Companies throughout 2022.

A package of 25 new Liebherr cranes is coming to the ALL Family of Companies throughout 2022.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated is the Liebherr LR 11000 lattice boom crawler crane, which becomes the largest crane in the ALL fleet. Slated for delivery this month, the 11000 features a 1,200-ton capacity and 551 ft. of main boom.

As wind towers have gotten taller and plants have become more sprawling, the need for a big crane with high capacities and extended reach has become clear. Even at 50 percent to 70 percent of load, the LR 11000 offers plenty of capacity to execute these heavy lifts, according to the manufacturer.

In addition to the LR 11000, ALL is acquiring 24 other Liebherr cranes this year, most of them all terrain (AT) and rough terrain (RT) cranes. More than half have already been delivered.

In addition to the LR 11000, the total package includes six Liebherr LRT 1100-2.1, four each of Liebherr LTM 1060-3.1 and Liebherr LTM 1120-4.1, three Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3, two Liebherr LTM 1230-5.1, and one Liebherr LTM 1090-4.2, Liebherr LTM 1130-5.1, Liebherr LTM 1300-6.2, Liebherr LTM 1450-8.1, and Liebherr LTM 1750-9.1. Also included is an additional luffing jib for Liebherr LR 1800.

"Liebherr has been a partner because of their commitment to integrity, cutting-edge technology, and high performance — values that mirror our own," said Michael L. Liptak, CEO and president of ALL. "We're pleased to bring our customers and their job sites more power and ingenuity — and the exceptional capacity and reach of the 11000 will almost certainly impress even the most seasoned lift professional."

These new cranes will be distributed throughout ALL's national footprint, with each local branch's market needs in mind. This network of branches also allows the company to route cranes to other locations as demand arises, helping to assure customers are never without the tools they need.

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

