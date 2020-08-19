--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
ALLU Announces New Dealer for Wisconsin

Wed August 19, 2020 - Midwest Edition #17
ALLU Group

ALLU Group Inc. announced Mid-State Equipment, headquartered in Janesville, Wis., as its newest dealer for the full line of ALLU Transformer and ALLU Crusher material processing attachments. The company has seven locations in Wisconsin, and provides sales and rental of ALLU's unique attachments, as well as complete aftermarket service and spare parts, for customers throughout the state.

The partnership with Mid-State Equipment as its Wisconsin distributor reinforces ALLU's commitment to providing a high level of customer focus — combining local expertise and support with the benefits of ALLU's influence and prominence as a global company.

Mid-State Equipment was established in 1974 in Columbus, Wis., by Curt and Linda Hanson. Beginning with just one location and three full-time employees, the company today has grown to encompass seven locations, employing more than 180 personnel. Second-generation owners Bryan and Erin Hanson and Chris and Scott Frodel continue to grow the business, while keeping true to the values of being a family-owned business.

According to Edison Rocha, ALLU Group Inc. vice president of marketing, "We are pleased to have Mid-State Equipment onboard with us as the newest member of our North American dealer network. Mid-State's reputation for providing exceptional customer service is fully aligned with ALLU's way of doing business, and they believe in the tremendous value ALLU's products can bring to their customers."

"We are excited to partner with ALLU, to add their unique and versatile products to our industry-leading lineup of products offered here at Mid-State," said Bryan Hanson. "We feel ALLU's product offerings will be beneficial to our agricultural, landscape and light industrial customers, helping them to be more productive, efficient and, in the end, more profitable. It wasn't just ALLU's unique products that drew us to them, it was their commitment to aftermarket support that sealed the deal."

For more information, visit allu.net and midstateequipment.com.



