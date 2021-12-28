List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Alta Acquires Ginop Sales

Tue December 28, 2021 - Midwest Edition
Alta


Alta Equipment Group Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the stock of Ginop Sales Inc., a privately held equipment distributor with three locations in northern Michigan.

This acquisition expands Alta's construction equipment footprint to 10 locations in Michigan and expands its relationship with a leading OEM.

Established in 1959, Ginop is an elite Kubota dealer and a trusted source of sales, rentals, service and parts for the full line of Kubota equipment and attachments.

Ryan Greenawalt, chief executive officer of Alta, said, "The acquisition of Ginop strengthens Alta's business and product offerings in our home state of Michigan by expanding our relationship with Kubota, a world-class OEM. The acquisition builds on our strategy of providing customers with superior equipment and unrivaled product support.

"For over six decades, Ginop has been northern Michigan's trusted source for construction and agricultural equipment. Alta is honored to carry on the Ginop legacy and excited to add their talented team to the Alta family."

Ginop Sales Inc., generated approximately $65 million in revenue and had adjusted EBIT of approximately $6.5 million for the trailing-12-month period ended August 2021. Terms of the acquisition are expected to be disclosed upon closing. The transaction is expected to close prior to year-end, subject to customary conditions.

Breneman Advisors LLC represented Ginop Sales Inc. on the transaction.

For more information, visit www.altaequipment.com.




Today's top stories

RB Baker Crews Stabilize Soil for U.S. 17 Widening in South Carolina

JR Demolition and Excavation Demos Strip Mall, Makes Way for New Development

Tornado Recovery Effort Needs Proper Equipment, Great Compassion

Cat MH3026 Material Handler Offers High Performance, Lower Operating Costs

Hyundai Construction Equipment to Invest $170M to Expand Production Capacity by 50 Percent

Hawthorne Cat Conducts Food Drive for Good Cause

Temple Square Construction Renovations Continue in SLC

Crews, Officials Celebrate New AGC Training Center



 

Read more about...

Acquisition Alta Equipment Company Business News Michigan






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo