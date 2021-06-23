Equipmentdown-arrow
Alta Equipment Company Hosts Its 2nd Annual Golf Outing

Wed June 23, 2021 - Midwest Edition #13
CEG


Alta Equipment Company welcomed 152 representatives of manufacturers, local construction companies and its own team members for its second annual golf outing on June 10 at the Prairie Landing Golf Club in West Chicago. The weather cooperated and a good time was had by all.

This year's first-place winning team was Eric Wilberg of Alta Equipment; Steve Collins; Bill Collins; and Jeremy Doolin, all of RW Collins.

The event was made possible by the following sponsors: Arctic Snow and Ice Products; ESPN Chicago 1000 a.m.; Guy Hurley Insurance and Surety Services; Volvo; DBK Salt; The Advance Group; MEC, New Holland; JLG; Hyundai Construction Equipment; Daniels Plows; Interstate Trailers Inc.; Avant; Terramac; Volvo Financial Services; Werk-Brau Co. Inc.; Toro; Snow Systems; Takeuchi; Sennebogen; Finn; Kubota; Specialty Equipment Insurance Services; Genesis; Genie; Indeco; Towmaster Trailers; and K-Tec Earthmovers Inc. CEG

Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23
Photo: 1/23

 
Dave Wawrzyniec of Alta Equipment (C) hits the fairway with Jose Garcia (L) and Enrique Gonzalaz, both of Natural Creations Landscaping Inc.
ESPN 1000 Chicago’s Carmen and Jurko — Carmen DeFalco (L) and former NFL player John Jurkovic — broadcast their show from Alta Equipment’s golf outing.
(L-R) Brian Connolly of Superior Construction; Bill McNamara of Alta Equipment Co.; Ernie Stephens of Superior Construction; Ricky Glasow of Hayes Mechanical; and Bruce Davis of Alta Equipment are ready to tee off at the hole sponsored by Werk-Brau.
(L-R) are Bill Pavin of Ozinga; Peter Passas of Alta Equipment Co.; Gulzar Singh of Pan Oceanic Inc.; and Ken Jennejahn of Granite Construction.
Jennifer Keys (R) of Alta Equipment welcomes (L-R) ESPN’s Jessica Taylor, Dave Scharf and Brian Waterkotte to the tournament.
(L-R): Chris O’Connell of K-Tec; Kyle Waller of MEC Aerial; Dave Hubbell MEC Aerial; and Paul Camasto of K-Tec take a time out at the Kubota-sponsored hole.
(L-R): Mike Morton, general manager of Alta Equipment Illinois/Indiana; Aaron King of Alta Equipment Co.; Tom Ellis, retired, of the Lanco Group of Companies; and Max Trater, regional business manager of Sennebogen, pause for a picture with this New Holland C337 CTL.
The BL Duke Scrap team includes (L-R) James Schulte, Mark Reilly and Mike Garvey.
(L-R): Pete Pavlopoulos of Advance Group; Mike Jaworski, director of sales of Alta Equipment Co. Illinois/Indiana; Jamie Taylor of Advance Group; and Scott Bloom of Advance Group make for a formidable team on the golf course.
Dave Gorski (L) of K-Five and Tim Stratinsky of Alta Equipment Co. are off to conquer the course in style.
Beth Conley (L) of Superior Asphalt Materials and Caroline Melton of Rock Solid Stabilization and Reclamation Inc. of Genoa City, Wis., are ready for a day on the course.
(L-R): Jukka Kytomaki, president of Avant; Gianni Campo, regional vice president of Alta Equipment Co.; Josh Schatzle, JLG’s district sales manager of Ohio and Michigan; and Greg Pease, director of sales of Alta Equipment Co., move their offices to the golf course for the day.
First-place winners of the outing (L-R) are Eric Wilberg of Alta Equipment; Steve Collins; Bill Collins; and Jeremy Doolin, all of RW Collins.
(L-R): David Zanere of Z-Force Transportation; Allen Lindahl of Lindahl Brothers; Shamus Mudron of MKI Insurance; and Josh Zanere of Roy Zanere Trucking and Excavating take a break from the action at the Sennebogen hole.
(L-R): Joe Jaworski of Arctic Snow and Ice Products; Bruce Shear of Rabideau Snow and Ice; Jeff Ader, sales representative of Alta Equipment Co.; and Craig Rabideau of Rabideau Snow and Ice plow through the course.
(L-R): Karsten Pawlik of Alpine Demolition; Mike Swieca of Burns and MacDonald Engineering; Mike Fanizza of Burns and MacDonald; and Ryan Hermosillo of Alpine Demolition are building their strategy.
Enjoying the tournament (L-R) are Russ Woelke of Alta Equipment Co.; Mike Garrard of Alta Equipment Co.; and Doug Evans of Genie.
(L-R): Brian Duddy and Rick Kostecki of Break Thru Demolition team up with Robert Velazquez and Gabe Valazquez of Semper Fi Landscaping for a day of golf.
(L-R): River City Construction’s Brett Yemm, Phil Kingdon and Kent Grigsby talk with Joe Malone of Alta Equipment Co.
Alta Equipment’s Phil Linoski (R) takes to the course with (L-R) Keegan Higgins, Landon Farmer and Steve Farmer, all of Metro Ports.
(L-R) are Scott Molitor of Middle River Marina; Alan Johnson of Alta Equipment Company; Peter Colangelo of Middle River Marina; and Ed Van Poucke.
 




Read more about...

Alta Equipment Company Events Illinois Sports






