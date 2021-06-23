Alta Equipment Company welcomed 152 representatives of manufacturers, local construction companies and its own team members for its second annual golf outing on June 10 at the Prairie Landing Golf Club in West Chicago. The weather cooperated and a good time was had by all.

This year's first-place winning team was Eric Wilberg of Alta Equipment; Steve Collins; Bill Collins; and Jeremy Doolin, all of RW Collins.

The event was made possible by the following sponsors: Arctic Snow and Ice Products; ESPN Chicago 1000 a.m.; Guy Hurley Insurance and Surety Services; Volvo; DBK Salt; The Advance Group; MEC, New Holland; JLG; Hyundai Construction Equipment; Daniels Plows; Interstate Trailers Inc.; Avant; Terramac; Volvo Financial Services; Werk-Brau Co. Inc.; Toro; Snow Systems; Takeuchi; Sennebogen; Finn; Kubota; Specialty Equipment Insurance Services; Genesis; Genie; Indeco; Towmaster Trailers; and K-Tec Earthmovers Inc. CEG

