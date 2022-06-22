List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Alta Equipment Company Hosts Its Third Annual Golf Outing

Wed June 22, 2022 - Midwest Edition #13
CEG


Alta Equipment Co. held its third annual golf outing on June 16 at the Prairie Landing Golf Club in West Chicago, Ill. Golfers included Alta team members, manufacturer representatives, local construction companies and others who do business with Alta Equipment Co.

Event sponsors included Volvo; Volvo Financial Services; SENNEBOGEN; Sullair; Techno Gen; Brush Hog; Guy Hurley Insurance and Surety Services; CIT; CK Power; New Holland Construction; CNH Industrial; Avant Financial Advisors; First Financial Equipment Leasing; Virnig Attachments; Werk-Brau; Terramac; Tadano; Snow Wolf; OCS; FTG Equipment Solutions; Genesis; Avant; JetHeat; Specialty Equipment Insurance Services; Genie; Huntington, K-Tec; Indeco; ESPN Chicago 1000; Takeuchi; MEC; Unifi; Link-Belt Cranes; Cintas; Finn; and Elgi. CEG

(L-R): Eric Wilberg of Alta Equipment Co. spent the day with Jeremy Doolin, Josh Burnat and Steve Collins, all of R.W. Collins Co. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Matt Slater, vice president of business development of Terramac; Keith Miller of Eagle Rock Freight; Greg Moore of Walsh Construction; and Pete Walsh of Walsh Construction. (CEG photo)
Alta Equipment Co. golf outing sponsors. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Pete Colangelo and Scott Molitor of Middle River Marine team up with Alan Johnson of Alta Equipment Co. and Ken Jennejahn of Granite Construction. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Nick Phillips of New Holland; Brad Beaulieu of Alta Equipment Co.; Ernie Bonino of Ground Pros Inc.; Mike Heyne of Alta Equipment Co.; and Phil Pezza of Ground Pros Inc. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Dave Shannon of Alta Equipment Co.; Isaac Miller of Volvo Financial Services; Ed Powers, regional vice president of Alta Equipment Co.; and Paul Vautrin of Volvo Financial Services. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Greg Miller of Alta Equipment Co.; Chris Machalak, marketing manager of Alta Equipment Co.; Bob Leavy, vice president of used equipment, Florida division, of Alta Equipment Co., and Dean Pellegata, power systems manager of Alta Equipment Co. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are John Tucker of Finn Corporation; Ryan Curry of Alta Equipment Co.; and Todd Thornicroft of Finn Corporation. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Max Tratar of SENNEBOGEN; Mark Reilly of BL Duke; Jim Schulte of BL Duke; and Bill McNamara of Alta Equipment Co. spend the day together at Alta Equipment’s annual golf outing. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Cole Thompson and Bob McGowan, both of Reed Construction, team up with Zach Deaton of Atrium Landscape and Gary Deaton of Kaknes Landscape Supply. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Tanner Temby and Randy Sharpe of Reinhart Grounds Maintenance Inc. and Jared Eppes of Avant Financial. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Aaron Werkman of Alta Equipment Co.; David Hallahan of Volvo Financial Services; Nick May of The Mulch Center and Matt Hile, also of The Mulch Center. (CEG photo)
Mike Underwood of All American Exteriors Solutions warms up on the range prior to the third annual Alta Equipment golf outing. (CEG photo)
Jake Huffman of IAT Insurance hits a few balls on the range. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Mike Morton, product support manager of Alta Equipment Co.; Brian Connolly of Superior Construction; Ernie Stephens of IEA; Chris Burnett of Superior Construction; and JR Miller of Alta Equipment Co. (CEG photo)
Aaron King (far R) of Alta Equipment Co. welcomes Scott Molitor (L) and Pete Colangelo, both of Middle River Marine. (CEG photo)
Arctic Snow & Ice Control’s John Starek (L), director of operations, and Joe Jaworski, asset manager, are ready for a day on the links. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Doug Reibel of Ryan Central; Mike Wright of Alta Equipment Co.; Aaron Dorgan, vice president of sales and rentals of Alta Equipment Co.; and Gavin Zettel of Ryan Central. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Premier’s Matthew Trowbridge, Robert Pelino, Jason Postma and Joe Menzione traded in their landscaping tools for golf clubs for a day. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Greg Camodeca, Rocky O’Connor and Mark Patla, all of F. H. Paschen Contractors, are enjoying the weather and the outing. (CEG photo)




