Alta Equipment Co. held its third annual golf outing on June 16 at the Prairie Landing Golf Club in West Chicago, Ill. Golfers included Alta team members, manufacturer representatives, local construction companies and others who do business with Alta Equipment Co.

Event sponsors included Volvo; Volvo Financial Services; SENNEBOGEN; Sullair; Techno Gen; Brush Hog; Guy Hurley Insurance and Surety Services; CIT; CK Power; New Holland Construction; CNH Industrial; Avant Financial Advisors; First Financial Equipment Leasing; Virnig Attachments; Werk-Brau; Terramac; Tadano; Snow Wolf; OCS; FTG Equipment Solutions; Genesis; Avant; JetHeat; Specialty Equipment Insurance Services; Genie; Huntington, K-Tec; Indeco; ESPN Chicago 1000; Takeuchi; MEC; Unifi; Link-Belt Cranes; Cintas; Finn; and Elgi. CEG

