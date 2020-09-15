--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Alta Equipment Construction Group Hosts Its First Annual Golf Outing at Prairie Landing in Chicago

Tue September 15, 2020 - Midwest Edition #19
CEG




Alta Equipment Construction Group held its First Annual Golf Outing at the Prairie Landing Golf Club in West Chicago on Aug. 27. The weather was perfect as representatives of Alta Equipment, manufacturers and construction companies caught up on the latest industry news and machines.

Sponsored included MEC, Manitou, JLG, Daniels Plows, Interstate Trailers, Volvo, Toro, Terramac, Werk-Brau Co. Inc., The Advance Group, Takeuchi, Arctic Snow and Ice Products, Volvo Financial Services, Avant, Genesis, Genie, Indeco, Towmaster and K-Tec.

Team Winners

1st Place — Eric Netzel, Michael Schyman, Brian Schlemm and Nick Cullen, all of the Aldridge Company

2nd Place — Charlie Ragain, Jeff Castle and Joe Kane, all of Concord Excavating; and Eric Wilberg of Alta, Illinois

3rd Place — Ernie Stephens and Brian Connolly of Superior Construction; JR Miller of Alta Florida; and Josh Koontz of JLG

Individual Winners

Closest to the pin — Eric Oleson of AJ Oleson Construction and Ed Guertler

Longest Drive — Chris Detmar of CORE Construction

Longest Putt — JR Miller of Alta Florida

CEG

On the course (L-R) are Kevin Berger, Ryan Wardinski and Terry Stanton, all of The Walsh Group, with John Hofmeyer rental coordinator of Alta Equipment.
(L-R) are Zach Deaton, Gary Deaton and Bob McGowen, all of Kaknes Landscape Supply, and Russ Woelke of Towmaster.
(L-R): The Premier Service team of Robert Pelino, Joe Menzione, Aaron Postma and Jason Postma are on the tee box.
(L-R): At The Advance Group’s sponsored hole are Bill Manolopoulos of The Advance Group; Mike Jaworski, director of sales of Alta Equipment; Scott Bloom of The Advance Group; and Peter Pavlopoulos of The Advance Group.
(L-R) are Jake Rockafellow of Terramac; Jeff Ader of Alta Equipment; Robert Velazquez of Semper Fi Land Services; and Gabe Velazquez of Semper Fi Land Services.
(L-R): Working their way through the course are Erick Oleson of AJ Oleson Construction; Nicole Giampa of Safeway Snow Management; Dustin Hugen of Hoffman Estates Park District; and Mark Krog of KCG Management.
(L-R): Frankfort, Ill.’s Arctic Snow and Ice Products team of Lucas Strait, John Starek, Joe Jaworski and Randy Strait, president and CEO, enjoyed the day at Alta Equipment’s First Annual Golf Outing, of which Arctic was a sponsor.
(L-R): Patrick Witte of MEC Aerial Work Platforms; John Hofmeyer, rental coordinator of Alta Equipment; and Dave Hubbell prepare to hit the links at Alta Equipment’s first annual golf outing.
Dave Gorski (L) of K5 Construction talks with Tim Stratinsky of Alta Equipment.
(L-R) Andy Weimer of DBK Salt; David Zenere of Z-Force Transportation; and Matt Weimer of DBK Salt look forward to a good round of golf.
(L-R): Mike Jaworski, director of sales of Alta Equipment; Mike Bryan of Geneva Construction; Josh Zenere of Zenere Companies; Mike Dahlen, vice president of operations of Alta Equipment; and Craig Melby of Viking Brothers Inc. are ready to play.
Warming up on the range is Joe Jaworski of Arctic Snow and Ice.
On the driving range are Jeremy Doolin (L) and Steve Collins, both of RW Collins Excavating.
(L-R) are Jeff Ader of Alta Equipment; Gary Longoria of GMI Services; and David Hallahan of Volvo Financial Services.
(L-R): Mark Cristino of Alta Equipment welcomes Anthony Brancato and John Affatati of Brancato Snow and Ice to Alta Equipment Construction Group’s First Annual Golf Outing.
Alta Equipment’s Brad Beaulieu (L), sales director of compact construction equipment, and Beau Slavens, sales manager of Avant Tecno USA, with Avant’s Leguan Spiderlift 190, brand new to the U.S. market.
Alta Equipment Company Events Illinois