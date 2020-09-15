Alta Equipment Construction Group held its First Annual Golf Outing at the Prairie Landing Golf Club in West Chicago on Aug. 27. The weather was perfect as representatives of Alta Equipment, manufacturers and construction companies caught up on the latest industry news and machines.

Sponsored included MEC, Manitou, JLG, Daniels Plows, Interstate Trailers, Volvo, Toro, Terramac, Werk-Brau Co. Inc., The Advance Group, Takeuchi, Arctic Snow and Ice Products, Volvo Financial Services, Avant, Genesis, Genie, Indeco, Towmaster and K-Tec.

Team Winners

1st Place — Eric Netzel, Michael Schyman, Brian Schlemm and Nick Cullen, all of the Aldridge Company

2nd Place — Charlie Ragain, Jeff Castle and Joe Kane, all of Concord Excavating; and Eric Wilberg of Alta, Illinois

3rd Place — Ernie Stephens and Brian Connolly of Superior Construction; JR Miller of Alta Florida; and Josh Koontz of JLG

Individual Winners

Closest to the pin — Eric Oleson of AJ Oleson Construction and Ed Guertler

Longest Drive — Chris Detmar of CORE Construction

Longest Putt — JR Miller of Alta Florida

