Alta Equipment Group Inc. announced Nov. 18, 2021, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Midwest Mine Services LLC, a privately held company headquartered near Toledo, Ohio.

Midwest Mine Services designs, fabricates and installs full aggregate processing plants for quarries, mines and recycling operations throughout the United States and is well-established in the Ohio and Michigan markets. The company also is the authorized dealer of several original equipment manufacturers and their component supply partners, further expanding Alta's OEM relationships.

"We're pleased to welcome the Midwest Mine Services team to the Alta family," said Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta. "Strategically, this acquisition expands our expertise in a construction end market with ever-increasing demand for high-end engineering and design services. Our current presence with customers in the aggregate processing industry will help drive synergies and cross selling opportunities between Midwest Mine and our existing business. The company has the ability to operate across the entire United States, which will allow us to deploy Midwest Mine's solutions throughout our footprint and beyond. Midwest Mine Services also fits well with Alta's culture as it has built an outstanding record of delivering custom solutions and high-quality service. We welcome Bob Keaton [president of Midwest Mine Services] and his entire team to the Alta family."

Midwest Mining Services generated approximately $17 million in revenue and had adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.3 million for the trailing-12-month period ended July 2021. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions.

