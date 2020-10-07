--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Alta Equipment Named Distributor of Roadtec Products

Wed October 07, 2020 - Southeast Edition
Roadtec



Astec Industries announced Alta Equipment is its newest distributor of Roadtec products.

Roadtec's asphalt paving equipment will be available in Florida on Alta Equipment's integrated dealer network, one of the largest in the nation.

Chris Colwell, VP of channel management of Astec, said, "We are excited about our partnership in Florida. Alta Equipment's focus on customer support coupled with Astec's product offerings makes for a successful future."

Brian Gray, VP of sales and marketing of Astec, agreed.

"Astec's Roadtec brand will be well represented by Alta Equipment. Alta is focused on their customers, and they are well respected in the industry. We are excited to see what they do in Florida."

Alta Equipment has seven locations in Florida and offers additional Astec brands, including KPI-JCI's aggregate equipment and Peterson Pacific's grinding and land clearing equipment.

For more information visit https://astecindustries.com/ and https://www.roadtec.com/.


 

