Alta Equipment's Construction Division President, Robert Chiles, Passes Away

Robert Chiles

Alta Equipment's Robert Chiles, 52, of Grosse Ile, Mich., passed away on Aug. 16, following a boating accident. Mr. Chiles was president of Alta's Construction Division.

According to the Detroit Free Press, there were 14 people aboard the 39-ft. Nor-Tech Center Console, including the Rev. Stephen Rooney, 66, pastor of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and close friend of Mr. Chiles, who also perished in the accident.

Alta Equipment Co. issued the following statement:

"On behalf of our board of directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Rob's family and friends. He was a larger-than-life figure who brought his extraordinary passion, experience and leadership to Alta and the industry."

Alta Equipment CEO Ryan Greenawalt said the company is in mourning.

"Rob has served as our construction group president since 2012. Under his tireless leadership, Alta Construction grew to be widely recognized as a leader in the heavy equipment industry, and an award-winning Volvo CE dealership. Rob has left an indelible mark throughout the Alta family," said Greenawalt.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. However, Alta Equipment will, in the future, celebrate Mr. Chiles' life and share memories. For those who would like to share thoughts, memories, stories and condolences, email them to rememberingrob@altaequipment.com.

"No words can adequately express our sadness at Rob's passing, or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with and know him," said Greenawalt.

Mr. Chiles is survived by three children, Robbie, 15, Isabella, 14 and Jacob, 10. His wife, Christine, passed away in September 2019. CEG