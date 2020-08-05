--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Alta Expands; Acquires Martin Implement Sales

Wed August 05, 2020 - Midwest Edition #16
Business Wire


Alta Equipment Group Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Martin Implement Sales Inc., a privately-held premium equipment distributor with three branches in the Chicago metro area.

Martin has an expansive range of new and used equipment available for sale or rent to contractors and municipal customers. Martin sells primarily construction and agricultural equipment in partnership with industry leading manufacturers, and offers comprehensive services, including equipment financing, replacement parts and factory-authorized service.

Known for its award-winning service, Martin was recognized as a 2020 Top Equipment Dealer by SATISFYD. Martin generated approximately $28 million in revenue and had reported EBITDA of approximately $3.1 million in FY2019.

Ryan Greenawalt, chief executive officer of Alta, said, "We are excited to welcome the Martin team to the Alta family. Adding this exceptional equipment distributor accelerates our growth in the Illinois construction market and broadens our best-in-class product portfolio and service capabilities. We look forward to working with the Novak family and Steve Martin to build on the successful company that they have built."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2020, subject to customary conditions.

For more information, visit  altaequipment.com.


 

Read more about...

Alta Equipment Company Business News Illinois Martin Implement Sales, Inc.