    Alta Hosts Fifth Annual Golf Tournament in Wheaton, Illinois

    Tue July 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition #16
    CEG


    Alta Equipment Company's fifth annual golf outing was held July 22, 2024, at Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill. Alta invited golfers to join them the previous evening at Empire Burgers + Brew in Naperville, Ill., for appetizers and drinks.

    Golfers had a chance to win $10,000 in the hole-in-one tournament, as well as purchase tickets for the 50/50 raffle, which raised $1,425 for Alta Cares Charity. The charity was established by Alta Equipment Group to help the communities it serves.

    Golf Outing Results

    Closest to the pin #17 East — Phil Pezza

    Closest to the pin #7 West — Sam Belletini

    Longest Putt #9 South — Lucas Kastning

    Longest Putt #18 East — David Baker

    Longest Drive (men) #8 West — Gianni Campo

    Longest Drive (men) #2 South — Rich Geier

    Longest Drive (women) #14 East — Lisa Buehler

    First Place Team: Group 8A -15 (57) — Barry Steele, Dennis Miller and their guests.

    For more information, visit altg.com and altg.com/alta-cares-foundation. CEG

    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17
    Photo: 1/17

    (L-R): Craig Newbold of Volvo Construction Equipment; Paul Vautrin of Volvo Finance; Aaron Werkman of Alta Equipment Co.; and Eric Dieball of Volvo Finance, with this Volvo ECR145E hydraulic excavator. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Scott Molitor and Pete Colangelo, both of Middle River Marine, and Allan Johnson of Alta Equipment Co., caught up at Alta’s fifth annual golf tournament. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Greg Miller of G. Miller Equipment Sales; Michael Galati of ELGi; Dean Pellegata of Alta Power Systems; and Ron Pikulik of ELGi. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Bruce Davis of Alta Equipment Co.; Michael Morton of Alta Equipment Co.; and Mike Kane of Bateman Manufacturing are ready to tee it up on hole number 12. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Craig Duncan of Etnyre International; Mike Schroeder of Alta Equipment Co.; and Tanner Sisson of Covia Corp. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Ed Vega, Zach Blanchette, Ryan Robotham and Russ Broughton represented EMQ Construction at the Alta Equipment Co. golf outing. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Bill McNamara of Alta Equipment Co. and Bill O’Rourke, Mark Reilly and Paul Hecimovich, all of B.L. Duke, were all smiles after making a birdie. (CEG photo)
    Representing Covia at the Alta Equipment Co. golf outing (L-R) are Beau Hellman, Nathan Roe, Jon Adler and Eric Hewitt. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Todd Holmes of Austin Tyler Construction; Peter Passas of Alta Equipment Co.; John DiMeo of DiMeo Brothers; and Jordan Ashley of Alta Equipment Co., enjoy their round of golf. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): James Eich of Brandt Excavating Inc.; and Brian Anderson and Jordan Ashley, both of Alta Equipment Co., were ready to head out to the course. (CEG photo)
    TJ Lisy (L) and Roger Lisy, owners of Break Thru Enterprises, were at Alta Equipment Co.’s fifth annual golf tournament in Wheaton, Ill. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Brad Beaulieu of Alta Equipment Co. teamed up with Phil Pezza, Greg Peterson and Richard Geier, all of Ground Pros. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Greg Johnston and Scott McAdam of McAdam Landscaping; Lucas Kastning of Alter Services; and Mike Heyne of Alta Equipment Co. (CEG photo)
    Josh Bernat (L) and Anthony DeMauro, both of R.W. Collins Company, were ready to enjoy the annual Alta Equipment Co. golf outing. (CEG photo)
    Ernie Stephens (L) of MasTec and Jon Conant of Alta Equipment Co. discussed strategy before the tournament began. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Doug Karwatka of Alta Equipment Co.; Walt Murray of Phoenix Services; Jeff Crafton of Alta Equipment Co.; and Mark Harding of TMS International are ready to tee off. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Tim Schneider of Golf Club of Illinois; Pete Kiraly of Green Source Growers; and Mike Mrov and Tom Schneider, both of Golf Club of Illinois. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Alta Equipment Company Illinois Sports







