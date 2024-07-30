Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue July 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition #16
Alta Equipment Company's fifth annual golf outing was held July 22, 2024, at Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill. Alta invited golfers to join them the previous evening at Empire Burgers + Brew in Naperville, Ill., for appetizers and drinks.
Golfers had a chance to win $10,000 in the hole-in-one tournament, as well as purchase tickets for the 50/50 raffle, which raised $1,425 for Alta Cares Charity. The charity was established by Alta Equipment Group to help the communities it serves.
Closest to the pin #17 East — Phil Pezza
Closest to the pin #7 West — Sam Belletini
Longest Putt #9 South — Lucas Kastning
Longest Putt #18 East — David Baker
Longest Drive (men) #8 West — Gianni Campo
Longest Drive (men) #2 South — Rich Geier
Longest Drive (women) #14 East — Lisa Buehler
First Place Team: Group 8A -15 (57) — Barry Steele, Dennis Miller and their guests.
For more information, visit altg.com and altg.com/alta-cares-foundation. CEG