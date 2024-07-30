Alta Equipment Company's fifth annual golf outing was held July 22, 2024, at Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill. Alta invited golfers to join them the previous evening at Empire Burgers + Brew in Naperville, Ill., for appetizers and drinks.

Golfers had a chance to win $10,000 in the hole-in-one tournament, as well as purchase tickets for the 50/50 raffle, which raised $1,425 for Alta Cares Charity. The charity was established by Alta Equipment Group to help the communities it serves.

Golf Outing Results

Closest to the pin #17 East — Phil Pezza

Closest to the pin #7 West — Sam Belletini

Longest Putt #9 South — Lucas Kastning

Longest Putt #18 East — David Baker

Longest Drive (men) #8 West — Gianni Campo

Longest Drive (men) #2 South — Rich Geier

Longest Drive (women) #14 East — Lisa Buehler

First Place Team: Group 8A -15 (57) — Barry Steele, Dennis Miller and their guests.

For more information, visit altg.com and altg.com/alta-cares-foundation. CEG

