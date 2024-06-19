Alta Equipment Company hosted the second annual open house June 6 at its Bedford, Ohio, location at 181 Oak Leave Oval.

There were 10 vendor booths showcasing a variety of services and equipment offered through Alta Equipment Co. The nearly 100 attendees also received goodie bags from Alta and the vendors.

Lunch was provided, courtesy of Alta Equipment. Guests could choose between pizza and a local food truck.

Included in the equipment displays were Dynapac, SENNEBOGEN, DEVELON, Genesis, Werk-Brau, Engcon and Rockland Manufacturing. CEG

Today's top stories