    Alta Hosts Second Annual Open House in Bedford, Ohio

    Wed June 19, 2024 - Midwest Edition #13
    CEG


    Alta Equipment Company hosted the second annual open house June 6 at its Bedford, Ohio, location at 181 Oak Leave Oval.

    There were 10 vendor booths showcasing a variety of services and equipment offered through Alta Equipment Co. The nearly 100 attendees also received goodie bags from Alta and the vendors.

    Lunch was provided, courtesy of Alta Equipment. Guests could choose between pizza and a local food truck.

    Included in the equipment displays were Dynapac, SENNEBOGEN, DEVELON, Genesis, Werk-Brau, Engcon and Rockland Manufacturing. CEG

    (L-R) Joe Berens of Berens Tree service; Rob Williams, branch manager of Alta Equipment; Kirk Serbian, shop supervisor; Nathan Cox, shop tech; and Josh Long, shop technician, with a DEVELON DD130 dozer. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Marvella Miller, Barbicas Construction; Kent Marshall, dealer sales manager, North Central region Dynapac; Dean Bradley, sales manager of Alta Equipment Company; and Lee Barbicas, Barbicas Construction. (CEG photo)
    Alta Equipment showcased Doosan equipment for sale. (CEG photo)
    Alta Equipment welcomed nearly 100 attendees at its Bedford, Ohio, open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jacob Gadomski, Carr Brothers; Ronnie Clark Street, Alta Equipment; and Derek Hutzler, Carr Brothers, check out the DEVELON DL 320 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    Dynapac’s Kent Marshall (L), dealer sales manager of the North Central region, catches up with Dean Bradley, sales manager of Alta Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Jim Macaluso and Jen May of Scrap Expo; Everett Zoom of Alta Equipment; Athan Kapalko of Scrap Expo; and Zach Lefkiades, regional business manager, SENNEBOGEN. (CEG photo)
    Rich Windbiel, account manager of Rockland Manufacturing, was on hand to talk with attendees about Rockland’s latest products. (CEG photo)
    Greg Botson (L) and Payton Botson of Botson Insurance discuss their insurance services with attendees. (CEG photo)
    Alta Equipment Company’s well-equipped facility is conveniently located at 181 Oak Leaf Oval in Bedford, Ohio. (CEG photo)
    Alta had a wide range of equipment on display, including this DEVELON DA 30 articulated dump truck. (CEG photo)
    Alta Equipment’s Bedford, Ohio, branch hosted its second annual open house on June 6. (CEG photo)
    SENNEBOGEN had equipment on display at the Alta Equipment open house. (CEG photo)
    Alta hosted a food truck and provided lunch for attendees. (CEG photo)
    Mariah Smith (L) and Rachel Dombard of Alta Equipment Company greeted attendees as they entered the open house. (CEG photo)
    Scott Schlea, concrete plant manager, and Danese Pagano, Ohio sales manager, both of Sagamore Companies, had this concrete batch truck on display at the Alta Equipment open house. (CEG photo)
    Mike Noward (L), marketing manager of Werk-Brau, and Mark Mahoney, territory sales manager of Alta Equipment, were ready to meet with attendees. (CEG photo)
    Engcon participated in the open house, with Michael Morocco (L), area sales manager, and Jason Field, sales manager, East. (CEG photo)




