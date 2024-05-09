American Auctioneers held its quarterly Lake Country auction May 2, 2024, in conjunction with SN Watson LLC/Sundance Equipment Sales LLC in Eatonton, Ga.

More than 1,700 bidders from 12 U.S. states and four countries vied for quality used machines, paving equipment, trucks, automobiles, support equipment and much more.

This sale marked the largest to date for American Auctioneers.

"Our company is in a growth mode and we are excited to see what the current future has in store," the company said.

American Auctioneers is licensed in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina. CEG

Today's top stories