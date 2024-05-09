List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    American Auctioneers Holds Quarterly Sale in Eatonton, Ga.

    Thu May 09, 2024 - Southeast Edition #10
    CEG


    American Auctioneers held its quarterly Lake Country auction May 2, 2024, in conjunction with SN Watson LLC/Sundance Equipment Sales LLC in Eatonton, Ga.

    More than 1,700 bidders from 12 U.S. states and four countries vied for quality used machines, paving equipment, trucks, automobiles, support equipment and much more.

    This sale marked the largest to date for American Auctioneers.

    "Our company is in a growth mode and we are excited to see what the current future has in store," the company said.

    American Auctioneers is licensed in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    As the sun rose on May 2, American Auctioneers’ staffers had assembled and were ready for a successful day of auctioning. (CEG photo)
    A great selection of quality hydraulic excavators was available and ready to go to the highest bidder. (CEG photo)
    Wrapping up his inspection and jumping out of the cab of a Cat 953C dozer is Austin Sanders of Trophy Land Improvement, Eatonton, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Local Eatonton, Ga., paving equipment manufacturer, Shannon Chastain of Basic Equipment, test operated a nice LeeBoy 8616C paver in the sale lineup. (CEG photo)
    Test operating a Kobelco SK250LC are Kevin Holcomb (in cab) and Gary Holcomb of Holcomb Construction, Hiawassee, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Opening up a Volvo EC60E mini-excavator of interest is Tim Brooks of Brooks Brothers Construction, Gibson, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Farmers enjoying their early morning machine inspections before the bidding started are Dustin Pennington (L) and Rob Pennington of Pennington Farms, Madison, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Jerry Carpenter (L) of Jerry Carpenter Equipment Sales, Warner Robbins, Ga., and Jim McMillan, retired construction worker, Macon, Ga., check out a pair of nice Hyundai excavators. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Discussing the machines in the sale are Destin Kenway, Riner Septic, Williamson, Ga.; Dustin Danner, Dobbs Equipment, Macon, Ga.; and Chris Riner, also of Riner Septic. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    North Causeway Bridge Offers Innovation, Congestion Relief for Fort Pierce, Fla., Motorists

    Missouri's $284M Chester Bridge Under Construction

    Mecalac Offers Telescopic Wheel Loader to Improve Stability, Mobility in Material Handling Applications

    Chicago Bears Announce Plans for New Enclosed Stadium

    Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire AUSA

    Webuild Ready to Rebuild Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

    Crews Complete Covington, Georgia Community Project

    Alabama AGC Announces BUILDSouth Award Winners



     

    Read more about...

    American Auctioneers Auctions Georgia






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA