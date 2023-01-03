Steve Friess

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) announced Steve Friess of Milestone Contractors LP as the chairman of the board of directors in 2023. Ernie Peterson of Ash Grove Cement will be the board's vice chair and will serve as chairman in 2024. Both men are leaders in the concrete pavement industry as well as their respective companies.

Friess is the vice president of concrete operations at Milestone Contractors LP. A veteran of the industry for more than 35 years, he began his career at Anthony Allega Cement Contractor Inc., in Cleveland, Ohio.

Moving to the McCarthy Improvement Company in the mid-2000s, Friess served as operations manager and southeast division manager before taking a position with Milestone Contractors LP in 2013.

"Steve has been instrumental in leading the development of the concrete arm of their business, and I know he will be a huge asset to ACPA and our industry in the coming year," said Laura O'Neill Kaumo, president and CEO of ACPA.

Peterson is the vice president of sales — Midwest for Ash Grove Cement. He has worked for Ash Grove for 25 years in various capacities.

He joined Ash Grove in 1992 as a sales representative in western Iowa. In 1998, he went to work for Fibermesh, then became the executive director of the Nebraska Concrete & Aggregates Association.

In 2002, he re-joined Ash Grove as a district sales manager, moving up to regional sales manager and holding that role for 15 years before becoming vice president in 2012. He was on the board of directors for the National Concrete Pavement Technology Center (CP Tech Center) for two terms and is a past-president of the Nebraska Concrete Paving Association.

ACPA also recently elected a new slate of board members. New members are: John Leckie of Indiana Chapter of ACPA; Bryan Beck of GOMACO; Jay Van Hove of Koss Construction Company; Jake Steinberg of American Highway — a Simplex Company; Greg Pelkey of Shafer Contracting Co.; Tim Nash of Wirtgen America; David Loomes of Continental Cement; and Joe Finnegan of GCC America.

