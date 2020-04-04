American Concrete Pumping Association Announces 2020 Elections Results

(L-R, back row): Bobby Lavender, Eric Duiker, Wayne Bylsma, Carl Walker, Tom O’Malley, Nathan Germany, Bill Dwyer, and Chris Pernicano. (L-R, front row): Nick Avella, Beth Langhauser, Tony Biddle, Caleb Thompson, Wayne Allen, Gary Brown, Jim Bodeker, Dennis Andrews, Gabriel Ojeda, Art Fink. Not Present: Daryl Dika, Doug Doggett and Doug Marquis.

The ACPA announced the election of its new executive board at the ACPA Annual Meeting and Awards Presentation on Feb. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Elected to serve a one-year term, the newly elected Executive Board includes:

Executive Board

President: Gary Brown—R. L. McCoy Inc., Indianapolis, Ind.

Vice President: Wayne Bylsma—Cherokee Pumping Inc., Hampton, Ga.

Secretary: Eric Duiker—CanCrete Equipment, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Treasurer: Nathan Germany—Tri-Way Concrete Pumping Inc., Roanoke, Texas

Past President: Beth Langhauser—CPN LLC, Long Grove, Iowa

The ACPA also announced results at the February 5 meeting of recent elections for the following board positions:

Pump Directors

Wayne Bylsma—Cherokee Pumping Inc., Hampton, Ga.

Art Fink—Joseph J. Albanese, Santa Clara, Calif.

Nathan Germany—Tri-Way Concrete Pumping Inc., Roanoke, Texas

Doug Marquis—Conco Pumping and Belting Inc., Fontana, Calif.

Regional Directors

Region 2: Gary Brown—R. L. McCoy Inc., Indianapolis, Ind.

Region 4: Doug Doggett—Concrete & Materials Placement LLC, Charlotte, N.C.

Region 6: Chris Pernicano—San Diego Concrete Pumping Inc., Santee, Calif.

Distributor Director

Wayne Allen—CPE America LLC, Metter, Ga.

Manufacturing Directors

Jim Bodeker—Construction Forms Inc., Port Washington, Wis.

Gabriel Ojeda—Fritz-Pak Corporation, Mesquite, Texas

For more information about the ACPA, visit www.concretepumpers.com.