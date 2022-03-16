(L-R, back row): Lee Roy Thompson, Carl Walker, Chris Pernicano, Tony Biddle and Bill Murray. (L-R, middle row): Clint Price, Bill Dwyer, Gabriel Ojeda, Dennis Andrews, Jim Bodeker, Beth Langhauser and Wayne Allen. (L-R, front row): Nathan Germany, Eric Duiker, Gary Brown, Wayne Bylsma and Art Fink. Not pictured: Daryl Dika, Jennifer Lockhart and Brian Lywandowsky.

The ACPA announced the election of its new executive board at the ACPA Annual Meeting and Awards Presentation on Jan. 19, 2022, during World of Concrete 2022.

Elected to serve a one-year term, the newly elected executive board includes:

Executive Board:

President: Wayne Bylsma — Cherokee Pumping Inc., Hampton, Ga.

Vice President: Art Fink — CF & T, Hayward, Calif.

Secretary: Eric Duiker — CanCrete Equipment, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Treasurer: Nathan Germany — Tri-Way Concrete Pumping Inc., Roanoke, Texas

Past President: Gary Brown — R.L. McCoy, Inc., Indianapolis, Ind.

Also, at the Jan. 19 meeting, the ACPA announced results of recent elections for the following board positions.

Pump Directors:

Wayne Bylsma — Cherokee Pumping, Inc., Hampton, Ga.

Art Fink — CF & T, Hayward, Calif.

Nathan Germany — Tri-Way Concrete Pumping Inc., Roanoke, Texas

Brian Lywandowsky — Conco Pumping and Belting Inc., Concord, Calif.

Regional Directors:

Region 2: Gary Brown — R.L. McCoy Inc., Indianapolis, Ind.

Region 4: Jennifer Lockhart — Florida Concrete Unlimited Inc., Miami, Fla.

Region 6: Chris Pernicano — San Diego Concrete Pumping Inc., Santee, Calif.

Distributor Director:

Wayne Allen — CPE America 1 LLC, Metter, Ga.

Manufacturing Directors:

Jim Bodeker — Construction Forms Inc., Port Washington, Wis.

Gabriel Ojeda — Fritz-Pak Corporation, Mesquite, Texas.

For more information, visit www.concretepumpers.com.

