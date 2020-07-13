--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
American Society of Landscape Architects Cancels 2020 Conference on Landscape Architecture

Mon July 13, 2020 - National Edition
American Society of Landscape Architects


The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announced it is canceling the 2020 ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture, originally scheduled to take place in Miami Beach, Fla., in early October. The action comes amidst serious health and safety concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the health and safety of everyone involved, ASLA is unfortunately compelled to cancel the Conference on Landscape Architecture," said ASLA President Wendy Miller.

"While we're all disappointed an in-person conference is not possible this year, we now have a unique opportunity to rethink how we as landscape architects connect – to one another, to the Society, and to our profession as a whole."

The 2020 Conference on Landscape Architecture will not be rescheduled. However, ASLA is planning to host a virtual event later in the fall.

"Our ASLA team is hard at work putting together a powerful virtual program for the fall that will keep everyone safe, increase access for those who couldn't or wouldn't travel this year, and help accomplish the goal we'd set out to achieve: rekindling the spirit of the profession for the year ahead," Miller added.

For more information, visit www.asla.org.


 

