    Ames Replacing Oldest Bridge On Colorado Highway System

    Tue August 22, 2023 - West Edition #18
    CDOT


    Ames Construction is the prime contractor for the $22.3 million project. It is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. (CDOT photo)
    Ames Construction is the prime contractor for the $22.3 million project. It is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. (CDOT photo)
    In addition to the bridge replacement, this project also includes building a multi-modal corridor by modifying the West Alameda Avenue intersection at South Santa Fe Drive; removing South Platte River Drive between Alameda and Cedar Street; and diverting traffic to a widened South Lipan Street, north of Alameda. (CDOT photo)

    Construction has started to replace the Alameda Avenue (Colorado Highway 26) bridge over the South Platte River, a project designed to improve safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

    Ames Construction is the prime contractor for the $22.3 million project. It is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.

    Originally constructed in 1911 — and widened in 1966 — it is the oldest bridge on the state highway system.

    In addition to replacing the bridge, the Colorado Department of Transportation project includes:

    • Building a multi-modal corridor by modifying the West Alameda Avenue intersection at South Santa Fe Drive; removing South Platte River Drive between Alameda and Cedar Street; and diverting traffic to a widened South Lipan Street, north of Alameda;
    • Reconstructing the South Platte River Trail with improved sight distances, including a 12-ft. concrete trail, a 4-ft. finely crushed stone trail and 3-ft.vegetated shoulders for an overall trail width of 22 ft.;
    • Constructing an on-street, two-way protected bike lane on the north side of Alameda between South Lipan Street and South Kalamath Street with a connection to the South Platte River Trail;
    • Installing a water quality pond;
    • Improving sidewalks on the north and south side of the bridge.

    U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) and CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew held a press conference recently to provide an update on the project.

    "This project is going to make it safer for all those crossing the river and for the bicyclists and pedestrians connecting to the South Platte greenway trail," DeGette said. "It will provide more options for people trying to get from one side to the other whether by foot, by bike or by car which will help bring the communities on both sides of the river together."

    "We love historic bridges, we don't want them to be historic while we're driving on them," Lew said. "We have a lot to do to update to make Alameda Avenue work for people for the next one hundred years."

    Lew said the contractor will divert the South Platte River in October so crews can construct the north side of the bridge.

    A major traffic shift will take place in 2024, when traffic will be moved onto the new north bridge, allowing for the demolition and construction of the south bridge.

    "CDOT is also reconstructing the South Platte Trail under the bridge and north and south of the bridge," Lew said. "Later, next year, we are also constructing an on-street two-way protected bike lane on the north side of Alameda which will include a connection to the South Platte River Trail."




