Participating in a ceremonial groundbreaking for renovations to the Citizens Bank of WV Amphitheatre at Davis & Elkins College (L-R) are Applied Construction Solutions Project Manager Derrick Pritt; ACS Human Resources Generalist and Queen Silvia LXXX Kara Alvarez; Davis & Elkins College Vice President for Institutional Advancement Scott Goddard; Davis & Elkins College President Chris A. Wood; President & CEO of Citizens Bank of West Virginia and D&E Trustee Nathaniel S. Bonnell; Randolph County Commissioner Chris Siler; Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco; and Elkins City Clerk Jessica Sutton. (Photo courtesy of Davis & Elkins College)

Leaders from West Virginia's Davis & Elkins College (D&E) and the surrounding Randolph County community have come together to bring new life to the school's outdoor amphitheater and expand usage possibilities for the structure.

Crews will soon begin to upgrade the newly named Citizens Bank of West Virginia Amphitheatre at Davis & Elkins, the liberal arts college announced July 18, in the hopes that it can be finished in September.

The newly designed structure in the mountain town of Elkins will feature a roof to allow for performances in inclement weather and lighting for nighttime events, according to a news release from the college. In addition, the amphitheater structure will be able to support a variety of production equipment, and the current concrete platform and steps will be enhanced.

The facility has served the college and community for decades as the stage for the coronation of the Mountain State Forest Festival's Queen Silvia as well as a venue for concerts, performances, and celebrations. The fall event will be held Oct. 1 to 9, 2022.

Upgrade to Benefit Whole Community

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place in early July with officials from the college, Citizens Bank of West Virginia, the city of Elkins, Randolph County Commission members, and the contractor, Applied Construction Solutions Inc. (ACS) in Bridgeton, W. Va.

"Breaking ground for a new amphitheater is further evidence of the commitment of Davis & Elkins College to serve the Randolph County community," said D&E President Chris A. Wood.

"The generosity of Citizens Bank of West Virginia, in addition to the support of the city of Elkins and the Randolph County Commission, makes this new structure possible to serve us all for many years to come. We are also grateful to ACS of Bridgeport for [its] contribution to work within the established budget."

Citizens Bank of West Virginia, based in Elkins, offered lead funding for the project knowing the community-at-large would benefit from the wide-ranging activities, entertainment and various other productions that could take place at the new amphitheater, according to the college.

"We are excited to invest in the college and a permanent open-air performance venue that will serve and enliven both D&E and the greater community," said Nathaniel S. Bonnell, president and CEO of Citizens Bank.

"We applaud the determination of the contractors to have the Citizens Bank of WV Amphitheatre ready to crown Queen Silvia LXXXIV during the 2022 Mountain State Forest Festival. This new venue will provide a better experience for performing artists and organizations … as well as for the audiences."

ARPA Funds to Help Pay for Project

Earlier this year, Elkins City Council agreed to give $43,746 for the renovations, and the Randolph County Commission voted to contribute $50,000, both sourced from their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

"The city values our close relationship with Davis & Elkins College and views the investment of ARPA funds in the renovation of the amphitheater as an investment in our entire community," said Elkins City Clerk Jessica Sutton. "We look forward to seeing the renewal of this space and to many more positive partnerships with D&E in the future."

ACS agreed to perform the work within the nearly $275,000 budget as a community partner that shares unique ties to the college. Kara Alvarez, who works at her family-owned company, served as Queen Silvia LXXX when D&E's current Vice President for Institutional Advancement Scott Goddard was the contractor's director general in 2016.

As a Randolph County resident, ACS Project Manager Derrick Pritt also is looking forward to seeing the project take shape.

"Several of our employees live in the area and that makes it all the more exciting to help the community and visitors by bringing the amphitheater back to life," he said.

Today's top stories