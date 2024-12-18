Amtrak completes early construction milestone for Susquehanna River Bridge Project by removing 10 remnant piers, enhancing safety for boaters and preserving historical elements. The project aims to build new bridges for increased rail capacity and speeds up to 160 mph. Major construction set for 2025.

Amtrak has completed a key early construction milestone for the Susquehanna River Bridge Project, removing the 10th and final remnant pier from the river. This is one of several necessary steps before beginning major construction of two new bridges (featuring four total tracks) that will replace the existing two-track Susquehanna River Bridge, which originally opened in 1906.

Earlier this year, Amtrak's contractor Fay Construction began demolition and removal of 10 leftover piers, which remained from a nearby 1866 railroad bridge that had its superstructure removed several decades ago. In November, this critical early work package crossed the finish line, on schedule and with zero safety incidents or lost time.

As part of Amtrak's commitment to partnering with local communities, the company also salvaged important pieces of history for its partners on both sides of the river — the town of Perryville and city of Havre de Grace.

Amtrak went above and beyond its regulatory commitments, salvaging some original stones from a few piers, including one block engraved with the date 1877 (commemorating later upgrades to the 1866 structure). These stones were delivered to the city of Havre de Grace and the town of Perryville, at their request. The stone blocks were made of locally sourced granite from the Port Deposit quarry, just upriver from the project area. Amtrak was honored to collaborate with leadership from the city and town to preserve a piece of the region's rich transportation history, the company said.

Although no longer utilized, the remnant piers have long been an impediment to boaters. Removing the remnant piers will help mitigate a serious potential safety hazard for the many boaters that travel along the Susquehanna River. The federal environmental review process for this project identified removal of the remnant bridge piers as a necessary step toward building the new and improved bridge replacement that will enable top speeds of 160 mph, while also improving safety and navigation along this portion of the Susquehanna River.

All work was conducted in adherence to State and Federally regulated time-of-year restrictions, protecting aquatic plants and wildlife. Prior to the removal process, the project team installed bird deterrent nets on the piers to prevent disruption to the potential nesting of migratory species, an important commitment Amtrak made during the environmental review process.

The Susquehanna River Bridge is a vital piece of infrastructure that serves approximately 110 daily Amtrak, MARC commuter rail and freight trains. This important megaproject will ensure continued connectivity along the Northeast Corridor (NEC) — America's busiest passenger rail corridor — while enabling plans to expand intercity passenger rail service in the region and across the nation. Final design is under way and major construction is expected to begin in mid- to-late 2025.

