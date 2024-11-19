Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Amtrak secures $112M from FRA's FSP-NEC program to fund 13 projects. Key upgrades include station expansions, bridge replacements, and rail infrastructure improvements across the Northeast Corridor to enhance reliability, speed, and the customer experience. Multiple states to benefit.
Tue November 19, 2024 - Northeast Edition
As part of what Amtrak calls its "New Era of Rail," the rail service announced Nov. 18 that it is continuing to fund projects designed to modernize the Northeast Corridor (NEC) and unlock major bottlenecks on the busiest passenger railroad in the United States.
Amtrak's NEC is one of the busiest and economically vital transportation systems in the world, with more than 2,000 daily trains operating over some portions of the Washington-Boston route each day and providing vital connections for 7 million jobs within a 5-mi. radius of an NEC station.
The $112 million in competitive grants will support 13 Amtrak-led projects through the Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program (FSP-NEC).
The initiative was created and funded by Congress to address decades of under-investment and help replace aging infrastructure assets, reduce travel times, improve reliability and deliver a modern customer experience for the hundreds of millions of riders who travel along the corridor each year.
"Thanks to this new round of competitive grants, Amtrak will continue to deliver a new era of passenger rail and advance vital infrastructure projects that drive economic growth, create jobs and transform this critical corridor that benefits millions of Americans," said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner.
Amtrak-led projects may now advance further into planning, development or construction thanks to the new funding. They include expanding and modernizing major stations, replacing aging bridges and renewing rail infrastructure and support systems.
Among the project development activities that Amtrak has planned are:
Old NEC rail bridges also are due to be replaced, according to Amtrak, including:
Additionally, a number of renewal projects are planned to upgrade NEC rail infrastructure and support systems. Among them are:
Several of Amtrak's key partners also received funding to advance mutually beneficial projects, including the Connecticut Department of Transportation's (CTDOT) work along the NEC to make track improvements and mobility enhancements, advance its Hartford Line Rail Program Double Track Project and separate Hartford Station relocation effort, and the state's planning study to replace the Cos Cob Bridge in Greenwich.
In addition, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will use the FRA grants to reconstruct New York Penn Station, and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) will work to implement its regional rail master plan throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
Over the past year, Amtrak has advanced several projects funded by the FSP-NEC Program, including breaking ground and beginning construction on a new Connecticut River Bridge, kicking off the Susquehanna River Bridge project in Pennsylvania and beginning demolition and early pre-construction activities for Baltimore's Frederick Douglass Tunnel program.