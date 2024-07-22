List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Amtrak Unveils Renderings of Future West Baltimore MARC Station

    Amtrak unveils new renderings of the future West Baltimore MARC Station, part of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program. Designs incorporate community feedback and focus on enhanced accessibility, connectivity, and amenities. The station is set to improve the transit experience for MARC riders and the local community.

    Mon July 22, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Amtrak


    The new fully accessible station is a vital component of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, which will modernize and transform a 10-mi. section of the Northeast Corridor through several infrastructure upgrades.
    Rendering courtesy of Amtrak
    The new fully accessible station is a vital component of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, which will modernize and transform a 10-mi. section of the Northeast Corridor through several infrastructure upgrades.
    The new fully accessible station is a vital component of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, which will modernize and transform a 10-mi. section of the Northeast Corridor through several infrastructure upgrades.   (Rendering courtesy of Amtrak) The new West Baltimore MARC Station will feature Full ADA accessibility, including elevators and level boarding platforms that line up with the train, allowing all doors access for boarding and alighting.   (Rendering courtesy of Amtrak) The updated designs build on previous versions shared publicly and were developed in close coordination with MDOT MTA, while also incorporating feedback provided by members of the community and other stakeholders.   (Rendering courtesy of Amtrak)

    Amtrak published new renderings of the future West Baltimore MARC Station that will be built as part of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program.

    The updated designs build on previous versions shared publicly and were developed in close coordination with MDOT MTA, while also incorporating feedback provided by members of the community and other stakeholders.

    "These renderings reflect the meaningful input we received from community members through the design process," said Amtrak Assistant Vice President Luigi Rosa, who is leading the Program. "The new West Baltimore MARC Station will upgrade the customer experience for thousands of annual MARC riders while enhancing connectivity to Baltimore Penn Station, Washington, D.C., and beyond."

    "We are so excited for the public to see the transformational West Baltimore MARC Station," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. "This is the next step in creating an interconnected transit hub for the West Baltimore community which will provide access to the local bus network, MARC trains and the future Red Line light rail line."

    The new West Baltimore MARC Station will feature:

    • Restrooms
    • Enclosed waiting area
    • Full ADA accessibility, including elevators and level boarding platforms that line up with the train, allowing all doors access for boarding and alighting
    • Local transit connections, including to the West Baltimore Bus Hub and future Red Line Light Rail
    • Roadway improvements
    • Widened, protected and illuminated sidewalks on Franklin and Mulberry streets
    • Enhanced pick-up and drop-off areas
    • Public art from local artists

    The new fully accessible station is a vital component of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, which will modernize and transform a 10-mi. section of the Northeast Corridor through several infrastructure upgrades.

    These include the construction of a new tunnel for electrified passenger trains that currently use the existing 151-year-old B&P Tunnel, a $50 million West Baltimore Community Investment Program designed to benefit neighborhoods along the new tunnel route, new road bridges, modern rail infrastructure and more.

    The overall Program will be completed by 2035. Amtrak and MDOT MTA are developing a construction timeline for the new station and will publish additional updates as planning and final design efforts advance.




    Today's top stories

    West Homewood, Alabama Anticipates New Mixed-Use Redevelopment

    New York City Installs Porous Pavement Along Brooklyn Streets to Combat Flooding

    Intel Makes Progress On Its $28B Ohio Facilities

    Volvo CE Continues to Transform in Q2 2024 Through Tougher Industry Landscape

    GGI Constructors Takes On $908M South Florida Highway

    SCA Receives EPA Grant Aimed at Reducing Embodied Greenhouse Gas Emissions

    Get in the Loop On Technology: Landscape Contractors Try Latest Equipment at Equip Expo

    John Deere Rolls Out E-Drive Production Class Loader Offerings With 744, 824 X-Tier Models



     

    Read more about...

    Amtrak Baltimore Infrastructure transportation







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA