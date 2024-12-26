Amulet's HoeClamp thumb, featuring a unique kidney link design, offers full thumb movement without the need for additional hydraulics. With easy installation and durability, it enhances loader backhoe functionality and efficiency.

Photo courtesy of Amulet The Amulet HoeClamp is very heavy-duty and built to last and will often pay for itself on the very first project, according to the company.

Amulet Manufacturing Company first developed its full-motion, mechanical thumb — the HoeClamp — in 1983. Since then, HoeClamps have been designed to fit most models of loader backhoes, including those with telescopic extendable dipper arms.

The concept of function, quality, durability and quick, easy installation are still the most important aspects of all HoeClamp thumbs. The grasping action of the HoeClamp, offering full thumb movement without requiring any additional hydraulics, is achieved through Amulet's unique "kidney link" design, eliminating the need for costly hoses, valves and cylinders required for conventional hydraulic thumbs. The HoeClamp is quick and easy to install; needs very low maintenance; and is easy to place in its stored position when the HoeClamp's digging or grasping functions are not needed, according to the manufacturer.

Photo courtesy of Amulet

The HoeClamp includes everything required for complete installation: clamp body, new main pin, kidney links, new actuator guide links and all required link pins. In addition, all milled holes have replaceable bushings, with all pins made of a heat-treated hardened alloy. The Amulet HoeClamp is very heavy-duty and built to last and will often pay for itself on the very first project, according to the company.

"Most jobs currently performed with a bucket alone can be accomplished faster, easier and cheaper with the mechanical, full-motion HoeClamp thumb," said a spokesperson for Amulet. "For more than 40 years the Amulet HoeClamp has exceeded customer expectations and allows the operator to take on projects that they would have never been able to tackle before. Whether digging a trench, clearing a woodlot of logs and brush, or demolishing a building, the HoeClamp makes dollars and sense."

For more information, call 800/526-8538 or visit amulet.com.

