List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Amulet's HoeClamp Features Kidney Link Design

    Amulet's HoeClamp thumb, featuring a unique kidney link design, offers full thumb movement without the need for additional hydraulics. With easy installation and durability, it enhances loader backhoe functionality and efficiency.

    Thu December 26, 2024 - National Edition #1
    Amulet Manufacturing Company


    The Amulet HoeClamp is very heavy-duty and built to last and will often pay for itself on the very first project, according to the company.
    Photo courtesy of Amulet
    The Amulet HoeClamp is very heavy-duty and built to last and will often pay for itself on the very first project, according to the company.
    The Amulet HoeClamp is very heavy-duty and built to last and will often pay for itself on the very first project, according to the company.   (Photo courtesy of Amulet) Amulet Manufacturing Company first developed its full-motion, mechanical thumb — the HoeClamp — in 1983.   (Photo courtesy of Amulet) The grasping action of the HoeClamp, offering full thumb movement without requiring any additional hydraulics, is achieved through Amulet’s unique “kidney link” design.   (Photo courtesy of Amulet) HoeClamps have been designed to fit most models of loader backhoes, including those with telescopic extendable dipper arms.   (Photo courtesy of Amulet)

    Amulet Manufacturing Company first developed its full-motion, mechanical thumb — the HoeClamp — in 1983. Since then, HoeClamps have been designed to fit most models of loader backhoes, including those with telescopic extendable dipper arms.

    The concept of function, quality, durability and quick, easy installation are still the most important aspects of all HoeClamp thumbs. The grasping action of the HoeClamp, offering full thumb movement without requiring any additional hydraulics, is achieved through Amulet's unique "kidney link" design, eliminating the need for costly hoses, valves and cylinders required for conventional hydraulic thumbs. The HoeClamp is quick and easy to install; needs very low maintenance; and is easy to place in its stored position when the HoeClamp's digging or grasping functions are not needed, according to the manufacturer.

    Photo courtesy of Amulet

    The HoeClamp includes everything required for complete installation: clamp body, new main pin, kidney links, new actuator guide links and all required link pins. In addition, all milled holes have replaceable bushings, with all pins made of a heat-treated hardened alloy. The Amulet HoeClamp is very heavy-duty and built to last and will often pay for itself on the very first project, according to the company.

    "Most jobs currently performed with a bucket alone can be accomplished faster, easier and cheaper with the mechanical, full-motion HoeClamp thumb," said a spokesperson for Amulet. "For more than 40 years the Amulet HoeClamp has exceeded customer expectations and allows the operator to take on projects that they would have never been able to tackle before. Whether digging a trench, clearing a woodlot of logs and brush, or demolishing a building, the HoeClamp makes dollars and sense."

    For more information, call 800/526-8538 or visit amulet.com.




    Today's top stories

    SEPTA Builds Major Transportation Center

    National Equipment League — Heavy Equipment Operation as a Professional Sport — Launches Season Two

    Washington Bridge in Providence, R.I., Undergoes Demolition

    Construction Industry Optimistically Preparing for New Year Ahead

    Capital Express Central Project Ramps Up in Texas

    Nevada DOT Awards $54M Contract for U.S. 50 Renovation in Ely

    Construction Set for $37M Wildlife Crossing in Wyoming

    PCL Construction's Special Projects Division Sets 2024 Record With Nearly 270 New Projects



     

    Read more about...

    Amulet Attachments