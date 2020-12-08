The 185,000-sq.-ft. facility will add a critical element to central Ohio’s cell and gene therapy ecosystem.

Andelyn Biosciences, an affiliate company of Nationwide Children's Hospital that manufactures gene therapy products for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, has broken ground on its new site located at 1250 Arthur E. Adams Dr. in The Ohio State University's Innovation District. Opening in 2022, it will be central Ohio's first commercial-scale Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) production facility devoted to gene therapies.

Andelyn Biosciences will create more than 200 new jobs (in addition to a baseline of more than 100 full-time employees) and invest more than $100 million in a new gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in Columbus. The 185,000 sq. ft. facility will add a critical element to central Ohio's cell and gene therapy ecosystem as world-class researchers, biotechnology facilities and a growing investor base have created a hub of gene therapy excellence. The project is being assisted with a $5 million JobsOhio Research and Development Center Grant.

To make Andelyn Biosciences possible, Nationwide Children's is working with key local partners, including JobsOhio, the city of Columbus, Columbus City Schools, One Columbus, The Columbus Partnership and Rev1 Ventures to create jobs and expand central Ohio's influence in the biotechnology sector.

The new facility will expand Andelyn's capabilities to include commercial-scale production.

The land lease for Andelyn Biosciences has been executed with SciTech. The architect for the project is CE&IC and the contractor is Gilbane.