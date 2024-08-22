Since 1969, Unadilla MX has been the home of some of the best motorcross racing in the United States.

Located in New Berlin, N.Y., the track is often called America's original motorcross track. On Aug. 10, 2024, Anderson Equipment was a key sponsor for the track's Unadilla Pro National MX event. Anderson Equipment took advantage of this opportunity to hold a Mecalac demo event at the track that allowed potential customers to get some Mecalac seat time.

According to Eric Montalvo of Anderson Equipment, the Unadilla MX event was an ideal opportunity to introduce potential buyers to the Mecalac product and to enjoy motorcross racing's biggest event of the year.

"Greg Robinson, the president and co-owner of the track, along with his sister Jill, recently purchased a Mecalac machine from Anderson Equipment and has been very excited about the product," said Montalvo. "He came to Anderson Equipment to give us the opportunity to hold live demonstrations along with sponsorship. We looked at the demographics of the typical Unadilla attendee to find that there was about a 40 percent match for entrepreneurs in various business categories that would be potential Mecalac customers. We invited close to a hundred contractors, landscapers, loggers and other business owners to get some one-on-one time with the equipment and factory representatives from Mecalac." CEG

