List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Anderson Showcases Mecalac Equipment at Unadilla MX

    Anderson Equipment showcased Mecalac equipment at the Unadilla MX event, seizing the opportunity to introduce potential buyers to the product. With live demonstrations and sponsorship, they targeted potential customers, including contractors, landscapers, and loggers, at the iconic motocross track.

    Thu August 22, 2024 - Northeast Edition #18
    CEG


    Since 1969, Unadilla MX has been the home of some of the best motorcross racing in the United States.

    Located in New Berlin, N.Y., the track is often called America's original motorcross track. On Aug. 10, 2024, Anderson Equipment was a key sponsor for the track's Unadilla Pro National MX event. Anderson Equipment took advantage of this opportunity to hold a Mecalac demo event at the track that allowed potential customers to get some Mecalac seat time.

    According to Eric Montalvo of Anderson Equipment, the Unadilla MX event was an ideal opportunity to introduce potential buyers to the Mecalac product and to enjoy motorcross racing's biggest event of the year.

    "Greg Robinson, the president and co-owner of the track, along with his sister Jill, recently purchased a Mecalac machine from Anderson Equipment and has been very excited about the product," said Montalvo. "He came to Anderson Equipment to give us the opportunity to hold live demonstrations along with sponsorship. We looked at the demographics of the typical Unadilla attendee to find that there was about a 40 percent match for entrepreneurs in various business categories that would be potential Mecalac customers. We invited close to a hundred contractors, landscapers, loggers and other business owners to get some one-on-one time with the equipment and factory representatives from Mecalac." CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    With the track and world class motorcross event just a few hundred yards away, operators have an opportunity to excavate, load and grade, compliments of Anderson Equipment and Mecalac. (CEG photo)
    Dan Buckley of Buckley Excavation was very impressed with the speed and breakout force of the Mecalac 6MCR. (CEG photo)
    Peter Bigwood, president of Mecalac North America, gets some one-on-one time with representatives of Winton Excavating of Sherburne, N.Y. (CEG photo)
    Ryan Carter (L), regional sales manager of Mecalac, gives a closeup look at the machine’s inner workings. (CEG photo)
    This Mecalac 8MCR demonstrates that it is truly a skid steer excavator hybrid. (CEG photo)
    Mecalac machines are equipped with a revolutionary new coupling system. Operated from the cabin, it is reversible and completely prevents the detachment of the tool while coupling and while operating in excavator or loader mode. (CEG photo)
    Mecalac has introduced a whole new machine category, the “Swingloader,” which, according to the company, is more versatile than any other loader on the market. (CEG photo)
    Anderson Equipment representative Eric Montalvo (R) spends some time with Chase Winton of Sherburne, N.Y., who wanted to see for himself that the Mecalac MCR series could effectively replace two machines from his fleet. After getting some seat time, he left the event fully convinced. (CEG photo)
    Since 1969, Unadilla MX has been the home of some of the best motorcross racing in the United States. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Fay Razes Monongahela Lock and Dam No. 3

    Construction Crews Utilize Helicopter to Assist With Project

    Proper Articulated Dump Truck Maintenance Reduces Downtime, Lowers Costs

    Longview Bridge and Road Build Replaces Two Texarkana Spans

    VIDEO: ASV Launches New Generation RT-65 Compact Track Loader, Featuring Yanmar Power

    Traffic Could Begin Moving Across Tampa Bay's Howard Frankland Bridge in Early 2025

    Progressive Tractor & Implement Grows Within Case Dealer Network

    Cianbro-Middlesex Leads WALK Bridge TIME-2 Project in Norwalk



     

    Read more about...

    Anderson Equipment Company Mecalac New York







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA