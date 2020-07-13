Anna Maria-Wide Beach Renourishment Under Way in Florida

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Anna Maria-Wide Beach Renourishment Under Way in Florida

Mon July 13, 2020 - Southeast Edition
CEG


A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Marinex Construction of Charleston, S.C., is restocking a 5.5-mi. stretch of beach in northern Holmes Beach to the southern end of Coquina Beach at Longboat Pass.
A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Marinex Construction of Charleston, S.C., is restocking a 5.5-mi. stretch of beach in northern Holmes Beach to the southern end of Coquina Beach at Longboat Pass.
A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Marinex Construction of Charleston, S.C., is restocking a 5.5-mi. stretch of beach in northern Holmes Beach to the southern end of Coquina Beach at Longboat Pass. Crews began mobilizing equipment in June, so that construction could start at 78th Street North in Holmes Beach and continue south to Coquina Beach. The project schedule calls for restocking about 300 ft. of beach per day. Baring weather delays, the project should be complete by the end of October.

Sometimes the beach needs a boost.

The first of two phases of beach renourishment, approved by the Manatee County (FL) board of commissioners in October 2019, got under way July 2 to restore sand lost through erosion.

A contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is restocking a 5.5-mi. stretch of beach in northern Holmes Beach to the southern end of Coquina Beach at Longboat Pass.

Marinex Construction of Charleston, S.C. has the contract for the enterprise.

The beaches are on Anna Maria Island, a barrier island west of Bradenton and bordered on the west by the Gulf of Mexico, with Tampa Bay to the northeast.

Crews began mobilizing equipment in June, so that construction could start at 78th Street North in Holmes Beach and continue south to Coquina Beach. The project schedule calls for restocking about 300 ft. of beach per day. Baring weather delays, the project should be complete by the end of October.

The awarded project cost is $17.3 million, with a federal cost share of $8 million. The state of Florida is contributing $4.6 million and Manatee County kicked in $4.6 million in tourism tax revenues to round out the cost.

The first phase of work, the Central Beach Project, began in Holmes Beach and will run south to about Fifth Street South in Bradenton Beach. Phase Two, the Coquina Beach Project, will begin at Fifth Street South in Bradenton Beach and continue south to Longboat Pass.

The sand will be delivered by barge from an offshore borrow area about 2,000 ft. offshore of the north end of Anna Maria Island, near Passage Key. The sand is dredged from the offshore borrow areas by a hydraulic cutter suction dredge, then pumped through a pipeline to the beach as a water/sand slurry. The submerged pipeline comes ashore onto the beach at a designated landing location, and connects to the shore pipeline, which runs laterally along the dry beach. The sand slurry is discharged from the pipeline before bulldozers work the sand to fill the designed construction template.

Construction equipment will be moved down the beach around the clock, with heavy activity in front of each property expected to continue no longer than a few days. Severe weather, mechanical issues or environmental protections could cause delays, according to the county website.

"This beach nourishment management program is very much like a roadway or other such infrastructure, as in once it is built, it must be maintained," said Charlie Hunsicker, Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources director.

"The work you see is maintenance that will help ensure continued presence of a sandy beach and storm protection for the upland, as well as provide important nesting habitat for endangered sea turtles and shorebirds."

Portions of the beach will be closed during active construction, preventing the public from accessing that area of the shore. The progress will be updated throughout construction and a list of frequently asked questions are available at mymanatee.org/beachproject.

Crews began mobilizing equipment in June, so that construction could start at 78th Street North in Holmes Beach and continue south to Coquina Beach. The project schedule calls for restocking about 300 ft. of beach per day. Baring weather delays, the project should be complete by the end of October.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

FLORIDA U.S. Army Corps of Engineers