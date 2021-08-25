LumiNode Plus allows for continuous operation over long periods of time and is completely reusable across multiple projects.

AOMS Technologies, a leader in advanced IoT sensing solutions for construction and industrial applications, has launched the LumiNode Plus concrete sensing solution, the company's newest addition to its LumiCon Smart Construction Platform product suite.

LumiNode Plus is an all-new advanced wireless sensing solution for the concrete industry that offers direct cloud connectivity, enabling instant streaming of concrete temperature and maturity data directly to the cloud without the need for extra devices such as network gateways, repeaters or signal boosters. These advancements significantly reduce the capital cost of concrete monitoring and enhance reliability for cloud connectivity, according to the company.

"With LumiNode Plus, contractors can access critical information on concrete temperature and maturity data from anywhere in the world and on any device, so they can make informed, efficient decisions, ultimately saving project time and cost," said Amir Azhari, co-founder and CCO at AOMS Technologies. "The enhanced flexibility of this solution adds value across a variety of construction project types, including linear, roadwork or rail projects where installation of gateways can be challenging."

Boasting a low-power design and USB battery recharging, LumiNode Plus allows for continuous operation over long periods of time and is completely reusable across multiple projects, representing a more environmentally sustainable alternative to fully embedded concrete sensors.

Specially designed and built tough for construction, LumiNode Plus is rated at IP68 and enclosed with a protective shield, enabling it to withstand any environmental conditions at construction sites.

LumiNode Plus is easy to install without any changes in the site workflow. It pairs with embedded high-accuracy multi-point sensing cables, with customization enabling horizontal and vertical temperature monitoring regardless of the depth or complexity of concrete pours. LumiNode Plus also comes with a built-in temperature sensor for ambient temperature measurement, providing simultaneous insight into job site environmental conditions, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit https://getlumicon.io/products/luminode-plus.

