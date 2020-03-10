APCO Equipment Hosts Last Dealer Stop of Dynapac's Seismic Tour

APCO team members, Dynapac trainers and local Las Vegas contractors prepare for the demo to start.

The Dynapac Seismic Tour made the last stop of its three-month tour at APCO Equipment on Feb. 28, before reaching its final destination at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas, Nev. The roadshow, crossed the country, started in December in New Jersey and ended in Las Vegas last month. The tour was created to highlight the new Seismic technology in the company's soil compactors ranging from CA1500 to CA6500.

The product launch events were held with 12 Dynapac dealers to promote and educate customers on the new seismic technology. Customer were given the opportunity to examine, test and participate in question-and-answer seminars.

The new Dynapac Seismic technology can automatically detect the soil characteristics, work with it and apply the correct amount of vibration energy exactly when it is required. In addition, Dynapac also developed "Active Bouncing Control" which prevents over-compaction of the soil, avoiding damage to both the material and the machine.

What Pete Fredrickson, asphalt product specialist of West for Dynapac, found most rewarding was the opportunity to speak with the contractors and get their feedback and comments. "When we got the opportunity to show the contractors the difference between the Seismic on and off, they were really excited, they were sold," said Fredrickson. "I had an end-user in Houston that told me he was sold when I told him how little this new technology impacted the cost of the roller. It's technology that adds a whole lot of advantages to the machine, but doesn't add a whole lot of cost to machine."

Jennifer Bishop, marketing communications manager of Dynapac added, "Dynapac also made the decision to make this technology standard on all of the CA1500 and CA6500 rollers. This makes the technology available for all contractors regardless of their size."

Fredrickson said that this technology makes the impossible a reality. "The system is consistently monitoring the soil and it's changing the way it hits the ground based on the stiffness of the ground underneath it. It is impossible to do what our machine does, manually."

For more information, contact APCO Equipment at 3432 N 5th St., North Las Vegas, Nev., 89032 or visit them online at www.apcoequipment.com. Find your local Dynapac dealer at www.dynapac.us.