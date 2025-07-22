Trimble announced APEX Technologies as a Trimble Technology Outlet, selling grade control technology to John Deere equipment users. This partnership expands Trimble's distribution network, providing easier access to technology for improved job site productivity. McCoy Construction & Forestry customers can now benefit from enhanced support and training services.

Trimble announced APEX Technologies as the newest Trimble Technology Outlet.

Headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, APEX will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology directly to customers using John Deere construction equipment and/or LevelBest, SharpGrade and Burchland attachments.

Trimble technology from APEX includes the Trimble Works Subscription, which provides an easy entry-point, predictable monthly payment, upgrade flexibility, software and firmware maintenance and more.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new and important part of Trimble's civil construction distribution strategy. By adding authorized resellers representing a wide variety of manufacturers to the Trimble distribution channel, it is easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and use Trimble technology for improved job site productivity and profitability.

As an authorized Trimble reseller, APEX will offer Trimble grade control solutions — including site positioning systems and correction services — directly to customers across the McCoy Construction & Forestry footprint. APEX and McCoy customers can expect to receive a superior level of support, including installation, service and training.

"We are excited to announce APEX Technologies as the newest Trimble Technology Outlet," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems of Trimble. "This expanded distribution network has been very well received by customers in the markets where these new resellers have been announced. We look forward to working with APEX and McCoy to provide easier access to technology to help their customers increase jobsite productivity and profitability across their mixed fleets."

"A commitment to innovation is one of the core values that has sustained McCoy since the day it was founded more than 65 years ago — and John Deere for more than 175 years," said Dave Reinicke, vice president of product support and technology of McCoy Construction & Forestry and APEX Technologies. "We are excited for this next phase in the evolution of our company, which makes it easy for us to deliver technology innovation that will help all of our customers, regardless of machine type, be more efficient and more competitive."

For more information, visit apexconstructiontech.com and mccoycf.com.

