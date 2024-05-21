List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Apprenticeship Readiness Program to Expand Pathways in Skilled Trades

    Tue May 21, 2024 - Midwest Edition #11
    Urban League


    Shutterstock photo

    The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio has announced an apprenticeship readiness program aimed at expanding career opportunities in the building and construction trades. Building Futures is designed to equip participants with the essential skills to pursue meaningful careers in the region's booming construction industry.

    This 12-week initiative, developed in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Cincinnati Building and Construction Trades Council, Hamilton County Office of County Commissioners, AFL-CIO and TradesFutures, provides a comprehensive curriculum that goes beyond just providing technical skills training. Participants receive training in life skills, financial literacy and the fundamentals of the skilled trades — arming them with the tools for success.

    By addressing unique barriers and creating an accessible on-ramp, the program directly bolsters the pipeline of skilled tradespeople for major regional projects like the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.

    The Building Futures sessions begin in June 2024.

    For more information, visit ulgso.org/buildingfutures.




