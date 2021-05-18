U.S. total farm tractor sales rose 22.7 percent in April compared to 2020, which was the first month of the current sales growth trend.

U.S. farm tractor unit sales continue double-digit growth rate in both United States and Canada, and inventories continue to fall, after a strong month of April according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

U.S. total farm tractor sales rose 22.7 percent in April compared to 2020, which was the first month of the current sales growth trend, while U.S. self-propelled combine sales fell 3.2 percent. U.S. tractor sales grew across every segment, with the biggest gains in the 100-plus hp segment, up 29.2 percent. The midsize 40-100 hp units were up 28.8 percent, and the sub-40 hp class is up 20.8 percent. Four-wheel-drive units grew 15.1 percent, putting them up 12 percent year-to-date.

For Canada, April monthly tractor and combine sales were positive across all segments, with the 4WD segment nearly doubling, up 93.3 percent to 201 units sold, while total farm tractor sales were up 72.3 percent to 3,671 units sold. Self-propelled combines also grew 23.1 percent.

"April was the month we were watching to see how this growth trend would look once it hit the official twelve-month mark," said Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. "Seeing the larger row-crop units leading the way in segment gains shows the pull rising commodity prices have been having on equipment sales."

