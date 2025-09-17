Aquajet launched the Aquajet Calculator 3.0 app to aid contractors in simplifying Hydrodemolition calculations. The app enables users to streamline project planning, save robot configurations, conduct metric/imperial conversions and validate estimates. It automates complex calculations, offers a wide array of Hydrodemolition metrics and provides a platform to share equipment parameters. Available on both Apple and Android platforms, the app aims to enhance precision, productivity and profitability for contractors using Aquajet equipment.

Aquajet sceenshot The revitalized app allows users to calculate various values, such as pressure, flow, nozzle size, hose pressure drop, removal capacity, pump configuration and more.

Aquajet introduced the Aquajet Calculator 3.0 app.

The revitalized app includes a suite of tools to help contractors plan projects and improve equipment efficiency. It allows them to calculate various values, such as pressure, flow, nozzle size, hose pressure drop, removal capacity, pump configuration and more. Users also can save and share robot configurations for future reference and make easy metric/imperial conversions. Along with streamlining project planning, the app tools help validate numbers for creating estimates.

"We're committed to empowering contractors with Hydrodemolition equipment that enhances precision, productivity and profitability," said Roger Simonsson, managing director of Aquajet. "The Aquajet Calculator 3.0 app strengthens that commitment by helping users simplify complex calculations, streamline project planning and deliver the highest-quality results with our state-of-the-art technology."

The Aquajet Calculator 3.0 is designed to help contractors simplify the Hydrodemolition process by automating calculations to remove guesswork. The app allows users to calculate a vast range of Hydrodemolition aspects — nozzle metrics, pressure, flow, hose pressure drop and removal capacity in imperial and metric values. It can be difficult to remember data like pressure and flow of high-pressure pumps, so users can easily save and access that information.

The app also displays water consumption and even recommended minimum pressure metrics. In addition, it offers pump configuration and a robot simulator that shows the same calculations as the Aqua Cutter's display. Operators can easily share equipment parameters as a PDF export from the app, allowing the whole team to have the information on hand.

Aquajet equipment owners can use the app to validate their production values for estimates. For example, the app helps on jobs that have certain areas requiring different flows. Users can set the maximum RPM the pump operates at, allowing them to get an estimation of what the RPM can be for their project. This is a solid reference tool through the app's calculator that helps contractors estimate some projects. The app also contains metrics for reaction force, power rating, power usage, power loss and exit velocity, which are important to ensure optimal planning.

The app also will feature news and contact information so customers can stay up to date with company announcements and easily connect with Aquajet representatives and global dealers.

The Aquajet Calculator 3.0 app is available to download for both Apple and Android users through the App Store and Google Play store, respectively. Users who currently have the app will need to update it to access the new functionalities.

For more information, visit aquajet.se.

Today's top stories