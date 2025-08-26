Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    ARA Foundation Completes Impact Project, Donates $20,000 to Playing Field in Madison, Wis.

    ARA Foundation and Toro Company donated equipment and volunteers to revitalize Playing Field's childcare facility in Madison. Volunteers from various companies transformed the landscape with new trees and sod, creating five playgrounds. The ARA Foundation also donated $20,000 to support the project expenses.

    Tue August 26, 2025 - Midwest Edition #18
    American Rental Association Foundation


    The American Rental Association (ARA) Foundation and the Toro Company Foundation donated equipment and volunteers to provide outdoor play areas at the Playing Field’s new childcare facility in Madison, Wis., on July 23.
    The ARA Foundation photo
    The American Rental Association (ARA) Foundation and the Toro Company Foundation donated equipment and volunteers to provide outdoor play areas at the Playing Field’s new childcare facility in Madison, Wis., on July 23.

    The American Rental Association (ARA) Foundation and the Toro Company Foundation donated equipment and volunteers to provide outdoor play areas at the Playing Field's new childcare facility in Madison, Wis., on July 23.

    Volunteers and equipment from the Toro Company, Ditch Witch, Event Essentials, MJ Miller Combined Companies, Lincoln Contractors Supply, Manitou, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Sunbelt-Sun Prairie, JK Rentals, Middleton Farmers Coop, Hitachi Global Air Power and United Way of Dane County joined forces to revitalize the landscape with new trees and sod for five playgrounds.

    The Playing Field is a Dane County nonprofit that provides access to childcare and early education opportunities for families wanting to move out of poverty. It also partners with Road Home and Plumbers Union Local 75 to assist families with stable affordable housing, case management services and workforce development. This is just one of the many ARA Foundation community impact projects that take place across the country to improve communities in which ARA members live.

    "I've been on the verge of tears all day," said Abbi Kruse, executive director of the Playing Field. "The thought of having to do this work ourselves would've taken a month and so much money. We are just so grateful for all of the volunteers."

    As this resilient team of volunteers worked in extreme heat conditions, they were overjoyed to have a visit from the children that will benefit from this special project. More than 30 volunteers and 11 companies joined together to lay 81 cu. yds. of mulch and 1,760 sq. ft. of sod. All these materials combined have been used to transform an old lumber yard into five beautiful play spaces for the children at the Playing Field. The center is due to open in September of this year.

    In addition to the work done on the property, the ARA Foundation donated a $20,000 grant to the Playing Field to support the expenses associated with the project.

    For more information, visit thearafoundation.org and thetorocompany.com.




