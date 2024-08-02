List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Arcosa Announces Agreement to Acquire Construction Materials Business of Stavola Holding Corporation

    Arcosa Inc. has agreed to acquire Stavola Holding Corporation's construction materials business for $1.2 billion. The deal boosts Arcosa's construction products segment, with Stavola's strong foothold in the New York-New Jersey Metropolitan area expected to enhance Arcosa's market presence and financial performance.

    Fri August 02, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Business Wire


    Arcosa logo

    Arcosa Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the construction materials business of Stavola Holding Corporation and its affiliated entities for $1.2 billion in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

    Founded in 1948, Stavola is an aggregates-led and vertically integrated construction materials company primarily serving the New York-New Jersey Metropolitan area through its network of five hard rock natural aggregates quarries, 12 asphalt plants, and three recycled aggregates sites.

    For the past 12 months ended June 30, 2024, Stavola generated revenues of $283 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million, representing a 35 percent adjusted EBITDA margin. The aggregates business contributed 56 percent to Stavola's LTM Adjusted EBITDA. The structure of the transaction is expected to create tax benefits attributable to Arcosa with a net present value of approximately $125 million.

    "Since becoming an independent public company in 2018, Arcosa has successfully executed against its long-term vision to grow in attractive markets and reduce the complexity and cyclicality of the overall business through strategic acquisitions and select divestitures," said Antonio Carrillo, Arcosa's president and CEO. "Over that time, we have expanded our construction products business both organically and inorganically, deploying approximately $1.5 billion on value enhancing acquisitions to date and increasing our aggregates presence in the top 50 MSAs.

    "The acquisition of Stavola accelerates Arcosa's strategic transformation by adding a premier aggregates-led platform in the nation's largest MSA with favorable attributes from its exposure to lower volatility infrastructure-led end-markets," he added. "Pro forma for the transactions, Construction Products represents 65 percent of Arcosa's LTM Adjusted EBITDA, and consolidated LTM Adjusted EBITDA Margin expands approximately 220 basis points. Stavola brings an experienced management team, a reputation for strong customer service, and a successful track record."




    Today's top stories

    Minnesota Flooding Affects Construction Crew

    VIDEO: Hitachi Excavators Drive Massive Georgia Site Development Project for Barfield Enterprises

    Chicago's Metra $332M Project Replaces 22 Bridges

    Approved Medical Center Construction in Madison, Conn., Still Has Hurdles to Clear

    Takeuchi Brings TB395W Wheeled Excavator to North America

    James River Equipment Holds Customer Appreciation Event

    Concord, N.H., Begins Work On Arts Alley; Gov. Sununu Signs Bill to Strengthen State's Water Systems

    Heavy Machines LLC Opens New Headquarters in Piperton, Tenn.



     

    Read more about...

    Acquisition Business News







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA