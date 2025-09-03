Arevon Energy starts construction on the 300 MW/1,200 MWh Nighthawk Energy Storage Project in Poway, Calif. The $600 million project will power 385,000 homes, benefit local communities and partner with PG&E for energy provision. Arevon brings experience and safety measures to this innovative endeavor.

Arevon photo The Nighthawk Energy Storage Project in California

Arevon Energy, Inc., an American energy developer, owner and operator, commemorated construction proceedings at a milestone celebration event for its Nighthawk Energy Storage Project in Poway, Calif.

The 300 megawatt (MW)/1,200 megawatt-hour project will be able to power up to 385,000 homes during the peak electricity demand periods for four hours each day.

Arevon developed and will own and operate the $600 million Nighthawk Energy Storage Project. Over the life of the project, Nighthawk is expected to disburse more than $30 million in local government payments to the county and surrounding area, which can support infrastructure improvements, schools and public services. The city of Poway will receive an estimated $12 million of this total.

California-headquartered Rosendin is building the project on behalf of Arevon, which is anticipated to employ more than 130 workers during the height of construction and will result in an increase in economic activity in the area, especially at local stores, restaurants and hotels.

In 2021, Arevon signed a long-term contract under which Nighthawk will provide energy and resource adequacy to Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E). The project will connect to the grid at the Sycamore Canyon Substation located on the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, which distributes energy to the greater San Diego area.

Utility-scale battery systems allow electricity to be stored during low demand periods and then efficiently discharged onto the grid — responding quickly at high demand and vital periods, with projects strategically located on the transmission system to reduce the risk of brownouts and blackouts. Nighthawk Energy Storage will feature modern lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are the safest technology on the market.

"What sets the Nighthawk Energy Storage Project apart is Arevon's years of experience and proven track record in successfully developing safe, reliable renewable energy and battery storage projects in California and throughout the United States as well as the project's design, which includes added safety measures and will comprise the safest and most advanced batteries on the market today," said Kevin Smith, CEO of Arevon. "In addition, Arevon has partnered with the Poway Fire Department, who is committed to protecting the community, first responders and the facility in the unlikely event an incident occurs."

In California, Arevon has more than 3.2 gigawatts in operation and 800 MW under construction. The Scottdale, Ariz.-based company owns and operates more than 4.7 gigawatts of solar and energy storage projects across 17 states, representing more than $9.6 billion in capital investment, and is constructing an additional 1.5 GW of new capacity.

For details, visit arevonenergy.com.

