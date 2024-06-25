Rendering courtesy of Arkansas Tech University An artist's rendering of the Ferguson Student Union, which is anticipated to open at Arkansas Tech University in 2026.

Arkansas Tech University (ATU) will begin construction on the Ferguson Student Union at its main Russellville campus after the school's board of trustees accepted the guaranteed maximum price for building the facility during its June 20 meeting.

Kinco Constructors in Little Rock submitted a final bid of just over $33.9 million for the project, a figure that includes the cost of demolishing the university's administration building and Tomlinson Hall, building the new student union and developing parking spaces on the south side of the new building.

According to ATU, among the amenities that the 68,000-sq.-ft. Ferguson Student Union will provide are meeting rooms, lounge spaces for students to enjoy during their free time, fast casual dining, an e-sports gaming lab, basketball courts, a place to check out recreation gear and workout areas for cardiovascular and strength fitness training.

Crews should begin the student union's construction in the coming weeks, ATU said in a news release, so that the facility can open in 2026.

The new Ferguson Student Union is named for Jimmy Ferguson, his wife Cindi, and their family. He served on the ATU staff from 1975-94, advancing to the rank of assistant vice president and dean of students.

While at the school, Ferguson was elected president of the Arkansas College Personnel Association in 1982. In addition, he served the National Association for Campus Activities as the chair of the board of directors and was appointed by Gov. Bill Clinton to the Arkansas Governor's Advisory Council on Volunteerism.

Since completing his service to ATU and entering the private sector, Ferguson and his family have owned and operated more than 30 McDonald's franchises in central Texas over a span of three decades. He also has held numerous national and regional leadership positions with the McDonald's organization.

State's First Fisher House for Vets Under Construction

Work began in mid-June to build a new military veterans healthcare facility in Little Rock, Arkansas Money & Politics reported June 19.

The first Fisher House in the state will support the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System in Little Rock.

On hand for the building's groundbreaking was Carolyn M. Clancy, the Veterans Health Administration's (VHA) assistant under secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). She was joined by David A. Coker, president of Fisher House Foundation, and Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Director Margie A. Scott.

"We have been looking forward to breaking ground on this project since we received approval," said Scott. "This is a tremendous benefit for Arkansas' veterans. Family members of veterans will now have the opportunity to rest comfortably while much-needed care is provided."

The Little Rock VA Fisher House will help families traveling to the center for medical care, allowing up to 16 veteran and military families to stay free of charge. The house could potentially save those folks more than $1.1 million annually and offer more than 5,800 nights of lodging each year, Arkansas Money & Politics noted.

"We are excited to start construction on a new Fisher House in the state of Arkansas," explained Ken Fisher, the foundation's chair, and CEO. "For so many veterans, accessing the world-class healthcare offered by the VA comes down to one thing: having their families by their side. Soon, they can rest assured their families will be taken care of in a world-class home away from home."

The new Little Rock location joins a network of nearly 100 other Fisher Houses in the United States and Europe. With the newest facility, up to 1,400 families will be able to stay in Fisher Houses across the country and overseas on any given night.

Each bedroom suite within the more than 14,490-sq.-ft. "comfort home" will have a private, wheelchair-accessible bathroom. Its communal areas will include large communal living, dining and family rooms, a spacious kitchen, a laundry room and a patio.

"For the 500,000 families who have passed through the doors of Fisher Houses nationwide, the organization's motto — A Family's Love is Good Medicine — says it all," said Clancy. "Today's groundbreaking for the 101st Fisher House continues the outstanding legacy of support envisioned by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher for our nation's veterans and their families."

