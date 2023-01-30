Bradley M. Sant, American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) senior vice president of safety and education, has completed all requirements and earned the Certified Safety Professional (CSP) credential from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP).

The certification is awarded by BCSP to individuals who meet eligibility and experience criteria in the safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) discipline and have passed a rigorous exam.

"Safety, health, and environmental practice relies on the knowledge and skills of its practitioners," said BCSP's CEO Christy Uden. "We are proud of those who join us in advancing safety through quality certification."

Sant, who also is a certified Associate Safety Professional (ASP), has been with ARTBA for 24 years. He manages operations of the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse, the country's largest internet-based (www.workzonesafety.org) information resource on the topic. He directs the oversees several Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) contracts that provide training to identify and mitigate risk factors for road construction workers on job sites. Among the most in-demand courses are: Preventing Runovers and Backovers, Safety Backing and Spotting, OSHA Focus-Four for Roadway Construction, Trench Safety and Preventing Falls.

Sant also played a critical leadership role in the launch of the ARTBA Foundation's Safety Certificate for Transportation Project Professionals program, which aims to significantly reduce the number of safety incidents that occur in and around infrastructure improvement sites.

He just completed a three-year term as chairman of the board of the Safety Equipment Institute, a division of ASTM International.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, the BCSP is recognized as a leader in high-quality, accredited credentialing for safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) practitioners. BCSP establishes standards and certifies competency criteria in professional safety practice. Since 1969, more than 100,000 BCSP credentials have been achieved.

