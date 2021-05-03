Equipmentdown-arrow
ARTBA Training Resources Aim to Improve Transportation Project Safety

Mon May 03, 2021 - National Edition
ARTBA


As the transportation construction industry gets ready for its peak season, so too is the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) with its world-class safety training programs.

"For decades, ARTBA has worked to create and deliver high-quality education resources that are focused directly on the hazards faced by the transportation construction industry," said Bradley Sant, ARTBA senior vice president for safety and education. "Through our partnerships with key federal agencies, many of these materials are available at no cost."

As the industry observed National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) April 26-30, ARTBA offered a comprehensive suite of courses to assist employers and workers enhance project site safety. ARTBA manages online, virtual classroom and face-to-face training throughout the year. The association also has a large library of reference guides, pamphlets and videos.

The Transportation Construction Safety Center provides information on how to safeguard construction workers, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The Center's goal is to make transportation project sites incident-free worldwide.

The ARTBA Online Learning Center (OLC) offers a self-paced instruction that operates on any device and addresses hazards with advice from experts. Individuals can earn Professional Development Hours (PDHs) that contribute to career advancement while staying abreast of new technologies and regulations.

The ARTBA Work Zone Safety Consortium Online Learning System provides free classes to industry professionals. Located in the ARTBA Online Learning Center, this coursework was developed with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

ARTBA also offers the largest online collection of safety resources through the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse, operated in partnership with the FHWA and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.




