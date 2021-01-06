Brad Sant

American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Senior Vice President of Safety & Education Brad Sant has earned the Associate Safety Professional (ASP) credential from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), which establishes standards and certifies competency criteria in professional safety practice.

The responsibilities of safety professionals continue to expand, requiring continued investment in their base of knowledge. BCSP certifications are internationally accredited by the highest of qualifications set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

A veteran of more than two decades at ARTBA, Sant serves as managing director of the association's Traffic Safety Industry Division and is executive director for safety and education programs for ARTBA's Transportation Development Foundation. He also manages ARTBA's federal contracts program, overseeing safety training, education and outreach with awards totaling more than $2 million annually.

In addition to his duties at ARTBA, Sant serves as chairman of the board of the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI), a subsidiary of ASTM International, one of the world's largest voluntary standards development organizations.

To earn the ASP credential, candidates must perform at least half of the professional level safety tasks that exist on work sites. These include making worksite assessments to determine risks, potential hazards and how to control them, evaluating risks and hazard control measures, investigating incidents, maintaining and evaluating incident and loss records, and preparing emergency response plans.

Other duties could include hazard recognition, fire protection, regulatory compliance, health hazard control, ergonomics, hazardous materials management, environmental protection, training, accident and incident, investigations, advising management, record keeping, emergency response, managing safety programs, product safety and/or security.

Earning the credential requires taking a four-hour proctored test.

