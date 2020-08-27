The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) has been named as one of 100 associations "that will save the world" by the American Society of Association Executives.

The summer 2020 centennial issue of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) magazine, Associations Now, recognized ARTBA in the safety category for its contributions to establishing "Smart Infrastructure."

"Collectively, these associations and many others are conducting research, convening experts and advocates, and deploying volunteers to advance healthcare, improve local communities, fuel businesses, and advance equity in the workforce and society," said the magazine's Editor-in-Chief Julie Shoop. "And this year, many have turned on a dime to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, even as they feel the devastating impact of the pandemic themselves."

"This honor is a testament to the innovations and vision of the more than 8,000 ARTBA members who strive each day to make our transportation systems safer and more efficient for the general public and the workers who build them," said Dave Bauer, ARTBA president and CEO.

The magazine noted that 118-year-old ARTBA is working to jump-start the transportation infrastructure network in the 21st century by making it smarter.

"That means autonomous cars, road sensors to help traffic flow safely and use of hyperloops — sealed pods in frictionless tubes — to transport people and products," Associations Now said.

What will that success look like?

"Sensors in the road and new design and construction techniques help keep vehicles moving," ARTBA Executive Vice President and COO Matthew Jeanneret told the magazine. "The nearly 36,000 annual highway fatalities have largely been eliminated."

ARTBA's ally, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), was the other industry group named to the ASAE list.

For more information about ASAE, visit asaecenter.org.

For more information about ARTBA, visit www.artba.org.