Ascendum Expands LeeBoy Coverage in the Carolinas

(L-R) are Kristin Parker, Ascendum; Brian Hall, LeeBoy; and Scott Lee, Ascendum.

Ascendum Machinery Worldwide has been recognized for its dedication to its clients and its growth in the equipment market.

This mission spread to the Ascendum-USA operations more than 15 years ago, and that has grown to 16 branch locations in five states — North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and North Dakota. Parts and service centers found in these branch locations continue to expand their ability to assist Ascendum's customers.

Last year, Ascendum found success in adding a product line that met its customer needs and aligned with core values of the company. Ascendum kicked off a strong relationship with LeeBoy, headquartered in Lincolnton, N.C., and covered a territory that spanned the western counties of North Carolina and earned 2019 Outstanding LeeBoy Dealer Award.

Oct. 1, 2020, Ascendum expanded its LeeBoy coverage and represented its product offering in all of North Carolina and South Carolina. With the addition of LeeBoy across the territory, it was imperative to jump right in: putting parts on the shelf, start technician training, ordering equipment inventory and get Ascendum account managers up-to-speed quickly so customers in North and South Carolina had knowledgeable contacts for all their paving needs.

LeeBoy representatives Bryce Davis, director of sales; Brian Hall, territory manager; and Kristi Harris, director of marketing, met with the Ascendum team on Oct.1 and 6 to kick off Ascendum's expansion with some hands on training.

LeeBoy reviewed the history of the company and benefits of the entire LeeBoy product line, as well as conducted walk-arounds on several pieces of equipment ranging from motor graders, pavers, brooms and tack tanks.

Ascendum Machinery has four locations in North Carolina and three in South Carolina.

Ascendum Machinery represents Volvo Construction Equipment, Bergmann Americas, Doosan, Gradall, LeeBoy, Sandvik and Sennebogen.