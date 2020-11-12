--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Ascendum Expands LeeBoy Coverage in the Carolinas

Thu November 12, 2020 - Southeast Edition #24
CEG

(L-R) are Kristin Parker, Ascendum; Brian Hall, LeeBoy; and Scott Lee, Ascendum.
(L-R) are Kristin Parker, Ascendum; Brian Hall, LeeBoy; and Scott Lee, Ascendum.
(L-R) are Kristin Parker, Ascendum; Brian Hall, LeeBoy; and Scott Lee, Ascendum. (L-R) are Bryce Davis, LeeBoy; Kristin Parker, Ascendum; Brian Hall, LeeBoy; Scott Lee, Ascendum; and Kristi Harris, LeeBoy. (L-R) are Brian Hall of LeeBoy and Johnnie Brown, Nelson Holland, Scott Lee and Vinson Bowers, all of Ascendum. Ascendum’s Johnnie Brown. (L-R) are Steve Godwin, Ascendum; Stephen Sowards, Ascendum; Dean Skinner, LeeBoy; Mitch Bailey, Ascendum; Keith Gilliland, Ascendum; Scott Lee, Ascendum; and Brian Hall, LeeBoy. (L-R) are Scott Lee and Stephen Arnold, both of Ascendum, and Brian Hall of LeeBoy.


Ascendum Machinery Worldwide has been recognized for its dedication to its clients and its growth in the equipment market.

This mission spread to the Ascendum-USA operations more than 15 years ago, and that has grown to 16 branch locations in five states — North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and North Dakota. Parts and service centers found in these branch locations continue to expand their ability to assist Ascendum's customers.

Last year, Ascendum found success in adding a product line that met its customer needs and aligned with core values of the company. Ascendum kicked off a strong relationship with LeeBoy, headquartered in Lincolnton, N.C., and covered a territory that spanned the western counties of North Carolina and earned 2019 Outstanding LeeBoy Dealer Award.

Oct. 1, 2020, Ascendum expanded its LeeBoy coverage and represented its product offering in all of North Carolina and South Carolina. With the addition of LeeBoy across the territory, it was imperative to jump right in: putting parts on the shelf, start technician training, ordering equipment inventory and get Ascendum account managers up-to-speed quickly so customers in North and South Carolina had knowledgeable contacts for all their paving needs.

LeeBoy representatives Bryce Davis, director of sales; Brian Hall, territory manager; and Kristi Harris, director of marketing, met with the Ascendum team on Oct.1 and 6 to kick off Ascendum's expansion with some hands on training.

LeeBoy reviewed the history of the company and benefits of the entire LeeBoy product line, as well as conducted walk-arounds on several pieces of equipment ranging from motor graders, pavers, brooms and tack tanks.

Ascendum Machinery has four locations in North Carolina and three in South Carolina.

Ascendum Machinery represents Volvo Construction Equipment, Bergmann Americas, Doosan, Gradall, LeeBoy, Sandvik and Sennebogen.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

ASCENDUM Business News LeeBoy North Carolina South Carolina