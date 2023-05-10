John Orzechowski

Aspen Equipment, a division of MGX Equipment Services LLC, announced the promotion of John Orzechowski to branch manager of the company's Bloomington, Minn., branch.

Orzechowski has been with Aspen since 2016. He previously held the positions of sales representative and project manager.

"I thank Aspen for giving me this incredible opportunity," he said. "I am humbled by all the support and trust that the Aspen team has given me. I am excited to take on this new challenge, and I will work hard to ensure that Aspen Equipment continues to leverage the resources we have in our extremely talented staff to lead the way into tomorrow."

For more information, visit aspenequipment.com.

