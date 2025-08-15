Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Welcomes Matt Lamy as Government Affairs Manager

    AED welcomes Matt Lamy as government affairs manager in Washington, D.C. He will focus on advancing legislative priorities, engaging policymakers and strengthening relationships to advocate for the equipment industry in the U.S. and Canada. AED continues to lead advocacy efforts and provide members access to key decision-makers. Visit aednet.org for details.

    Fri August 15, 2025 - National Edition
    AED


    Matt Lamy
    AED photo
    Matt Lamy

    Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced the addition of Matt Lamy as government affairs manager.

    Based in AED's Washington, D.C. office, Lamy will play a vital role in advancing the association's legislative and regulatory priorities in both the United States and Canada.

    In his new position, Lamy will work closely with Daniel B. Fisher, AED's senior vice president of government and external affairs, to advocate for pro-growth policies impacting the equipment industry. His responsibilities will include engaging with lawmakers and policymakers in Washington and at the state level, coordinating congressional visits for AED members and helping members build direct relationships with key officials.

    "We're excited to welcome Matt to the AED government affairs team," said Fisher. "His background working in multi-client and trade association settings will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our advocacy efforts and deepen our engagement with policymakers at all levels of government."

    Prior to joining AED, Lamy served as a federal affairs research analyst of McAllister & Quinn, where he focused on helping clients navigate the federal appropriations process. He also previously held a communications and government relations internship with the Household and Commercial Products Association (HCPA).

    "I'm honored to join AED and contribute to its strong reputation as a leading voice for the equipment industry," said Lamy. "I look forward to working with our members to ensure their voices are heard in Washington and Ottawa and to help further the association's mission."

    AED maintains a full-time presence in Washington, D.C., Ottawa and Sacramento, advocating on behalf of its members before key lawmakers and regulators, The association ensures the equipment industry's priorities receive full consideration on both sides of the border and provides members with access to the most influential decision-makers in North America.

    For more information, visit aednet.org/




