Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced that Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, will deliver a keynote address at the 2026 AED Summit on Jan. 21, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.

Duvall has led the American Farm Bureau Federation for nearly a decade. As a leading voice for America's farmers, Duvall will share insights on the challenges facing the agricultural sector, the outlook for the farm economy and the critical role equipment dealers play in supporting the success of farmers and ranchers nationwide.

"The AED Summit is designed to provide insights that directly impact our members' businesses," said Brian P. McGuire, AED president and CEO. "Zippy Duvall's perspective on the farm economy and the challenges facing America's farmers will be especially valuable for equipment dealers, helping them better understand their customers' needs and position their businesses for long-term success."

The 2026 AED Summit remains the equipment industry's most comprehensive event, uniting dealers, manufacturers and service providers for four days of networking, education and strategic insights. With more than 40 expert-led sessions and an exhibit hall featuring 200+ exhibitors, the Summit is a must-attend event for industry leaders committed to growth and innovation.

In addition to Duvall, the 2026 AED Summit keynote lineup includes:

• Ambassador Nikki Haley, sharing her perspective on global leadership and public policy.

• First Sergeant Matt Eversmann (Ret.), whose heroic story was portrayed in Black Hawk Down, speaking on resilience, leadership and decision-making.

OEM Panel, moderated by Marc Johnson, Pinion Global, featuring:

• Rod Bull, chief executive officer, Komatsu North America Corp.

• Scott Young, president / head of region North America, Volvo Construction Equipment

• Michael Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America

• Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America

• Todd Stucke, president, Kubota Tractor Corporation

• Kurt Coffey, vice president of Case IH North America at CNH Industrial America LLC

• Lauren Saidel-Baker, ITR Economics, providing essential economic analysis to help attendees make data-driven decisions for 2026 and beyond.

The 2026 AED Summit will be held Jan. 19-21, 2026, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, visit www.aedsummit.com.

