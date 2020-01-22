Day one featured two workshops which provided valuable insight on career outlook. Guests were invited to the brand-new General Session — Customer Views of the Industry's Future. This panel was moderated by Steve Sandherr, CEO of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) and provided information shared by industry customers and experts, focusing on the needs, concerns and the current direction of the industry.
The day was capped with the annual AED Foundation Fundraising Gala, featuring dinner, a silent auction and a live auction hosted by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. More than 20 items were up for bid, including Canadian fishing trips, which went for $14,500 each — the most impressive items of the evening.
Wednesday's General Session included a message from Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of AED. Awards were presented to Diane Benck, immediate past chairwoman of AED and vice president of general operations of West Side Tractor Sales Co. (the P.E. MacAllister Democracy Award); Jim Behrenwald, president of AIS Construction Equipment (the Morton R. Hunter Sr. Distinguished Industry/Association Contribution Award); and Michael Vazquez, vice president of membership of AED and vice president of MECO Miami (The Chairman's Award).
Kris Paronto, former Army Ranger and private security contractor, who was part of the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, gave the keynote address.
"No matter what the odds are, you push through," said Paronto.
That evening, the focus was on the ladies at the Women in Equipment Distribution Reception, where women discussed the issues that specifically relate to them.
The final day of the Summit included a Fun Run/Walk 5k, Professional Dealer Education sessions and the closing of the General Session, where the Paul D. (Bud) Hermann Emerging Leaders Award was presented to Jonathan Campbell of Wheeler Machinery.
Later new AED Chairman Ron Bartlet gave an introductory speech, leading up to a keynote address by former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie.
The 2020 AED Summit was a success and members can look forward to the 2021 Summit, Jan. 12 to 15 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. CEG
Robert Sloan (L), president of CE Rentals, Elmhurst, Ill., and Brent Bowman of Avant Techno, discuss the merits of Avant’s product line, including this 640 articulating mini-loader.
Jon Casten (L), general manager, and Robert Burnett, regional account manager, of Hydraulic Kits for Excavators.
Dustin Izing, vice president of The Equipment Lock Company, displayed various locking devices for construction equipment owners.
Max Verva, regional manager of the Midwest Region of OilQuick USA, talks with customers about the company’s quick coupler system.
Rubble Master’s Rene Wagner (L), digital communications manager, and Geoffrey Faber, West territory manager, were glad to be at the AED Summit. Rubble Master has established a strong distribution network across the United States.
MB America Inc.’s Andy Batchelor (L), area manager, and Regan Whitfield, sales director, are the ones to call on if you are looking for an excavator-mounted crushing system.
Micheal Aubrey (L), crawler carrier sales, and Bart DeHaven, national sales representative of KATO CES, brought the IC37 crawler carrier to the AED Summit.
Curry Supply Company shows off the versatility and efficiency of one of its mechanic/service trucks.
Eric Chudzik (L) and Paul Shevlin, both sales engineers of Montabert, a Canada-based attachment manufacturer that has a fast-growing network of dealers in the United States.
Nathan Uphus (L), sales manager, and Pat Jennissen, vice president of sales and marketing, of Felling Trailers, are at the AED Summit to talk about Felling’s wide array of products.
Arin Laugtug (L) and Russ Woelke, regional sales managers of Towmaster Trailers, have information on the trailer you’re looking for.
(L-R): Neil Noga of M.J. Miller Combined Companies Inc. goes over specs on compressors with Austin Wilkins and David Maguire of Sullivan Palatek.
Looking for finance alternatives? Elise Linn is the business development officer of Oakmont Capital Services LLC.
(L-R): Allen Patterson, regional business manager; Kresten Binder, executive vice president, North America; and Barry Ferrell, regional business manager of Hydrema, offer a line of side and articulated dumps in sizes that are hard to find.
Gregory Henry (L), sales and marketing director, and Sung-Jong Kee, managing director of Soosan Heavy Industries, discuss the company’s hydraulic hammers that can satisfy any job requirement at a price that will make your customer smile.
(L-R): Johnny Demary, Kyle Lundeen and Connor Gans all district sales managers of Geith, a quality name in attachments for more than 40 years.
(L-R): Scott Dubois, Gerard Calamari and Zack Manz, all of Contractors Sales Co. in Albany, N.Y., are collecting good information at the AED Summit in Chicago. Contractors Sales Co. is celebrating 100 years in business in 2020.
Bethany Lenahan (L), trade show coordinator, and Brenda Lint, sales, of Bandit Industries Inc., an industry leader in wood processing equipment, are ready to talk to AED Summit attendees.
Shaun Davidson (L), product support manager, and Craig Alderton, regional manager of Rototilt brought the R3 tiltrotator, built for 6- to 12-ton excavators.
Frank Chulick, president of Stewart-Amos Equipment Co., has plenty of information on the company’s Starfire and Galaxy sweepers.
Happy to be at the AED Summit in Chicago are Jeff Williams (L), regional sales manager of Screen Machine, and Timothy Miller, director of business development of SMI Compact.
(L-R) are Justin Rupar, vice president of sales and marketing, ASV; Bill Stewart, district sales manager, ASV; Paula Benard, president of C.N. Wood Co. Inc.; Stephen Gatti, national sales manager, ASV; Gerry Carney, sales and market analyst of C.N. Wood Co. Inc. C.N. Wood is relatively new to the ASV family; however, they are finding tremendous success with their customers in New England.
Matt Stoughton, president of BLS Enterprises Inc., is at the AED Summit to talk about his company’s polyurethane track pads for asphalt paving and milling equipment.
Dave Colyer of Sullair gives Summit-goers a look under the hood of the new Sullair 185 compressor.
Brian Horner (L), regional manager of Etnyre, and Tim Krueger, sales administrator of Etnyre, have information on the company’s wide range of products.
Melissa Brooks (L), chief administrative officer of Ohio Cat, and Ken Taylor, president Ohio Cat, are excited to be celebrating Ohio Cat’s 75th anniversary in 2020.
The Teran Industries Inc. booth was staffed by Miguel Escoto (L) and Federico Sanchez.
Kris “Tanto” Paronto, keynote speaker at the AED Summit in Chicago, signs his book, “The Ranger Way,” for an attendee. Paronto spoke about the 13-hour ordeal of the terrorist attack on the U.S. special mission in Benghazi, Libya.
Andy Aska, regional product support manager of LiuGong North America, displayed a new LiuGong 9018F compact excavator.