The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) kicked off 2020 with its annual Summit, held in Chicago Jan. 14 to 16, which included workshops, dealer education sessions, the annual AED Foundation Fundraising Gala and more.

Day one featured two workshops which provided valuable insight on career outlook. Guests were invited to the brand-new General Session — Customer Views of the Industry's Future. This panel was moderated by Steve Sandherr, CEO of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) and provided information shared by industry customers and experts, focusing on the needs, concerns and the current direction of the industry.

The day was capped with the annual AED Foundation Fundraising Gala, featuring dinner, a silent auction and a live auction hosted by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. More than 20 items were up for bid, including Canadian fishing trips, which went for $14,500 each — the most impressive items of the evening.

Wednesday's General Session included a message from Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of AED. Awards were presented to Diane Benck, immediate past chairwoman of AED and vice president of general operations of West Side Tractor Sales Co. (the P.E. MacAllister Democracy Award); Jim Behrenwald, president of AIS Construction Equipment (the Morton R. Hunter Sr. Distinguished Industry/Association Contribution Award); and Michael Vazquez, vice president of membership of AED and vice president of MECO Miami (The Chairman's Award).

Kris Paronto, former Army Ranger and private security contractor, who was part of the U.S. Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012, gave the keynote address.

"No matter what the odds are, you push through," said Paronto.

That evening, the focus was on the ladies at the Women in Equipment Distribution Reception, where women discussed the issues that specifically relate to them.

The final day of the Summit included a Fun Run/Walk 5k, Professional Dealer Education sessions and the closing of the General Session, where the Paul D. (Bud) Hermann Emerging Leaders Award was presented to Jonathan Campbell of Wheeler Machinery.

Later new AED Chairman Ron Bartlet gave an introductory speech, leading up to a keynote address by former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie.

The 2020 AED Summit was a success and members can look forward to the 2021 Summit, Jan. 12 to 15 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. CEG