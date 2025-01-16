Jerry Donlon of Standard Equipment in Illinois has been named the 2025 chairman of Associated Equipment Distributors. With years of industry experience, he aims to lead AED with vision and dedication, focusing on strategic initiatives, member engagement, and advocating for industry growth and success.

Photo courtesy of AED Jerry Donlon

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced Jerry Donlon of Standard Equipment in Elmhurst, Ill., is the association's 2025 chairman.

Donlon was sworn in as chairman in front of an audience of industry leaders, partners and fellow AED members during the 2025 AED Summit taking place in Orlando, Fla., from Jan. 15-17.

Donlon brings decades of expertise and leadership to AED. As an instrumental figure in the success of Standard Equipment, his deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the equipment distribution industry positions him to lead AED with vision and dedication.

Donlon has been an active member of AED for many years, contributing to key initiatives including Vision 2025, member growth and championing the association's commitment to industry excellence.

"I am honored to step into the role of chairman for this esteemed association," said Donlon. "AED has long been a driving force in advancing the interests of equipment distributors, and I am excited to work alongside our members and stakeholders to build on this legacy of success."

"Jerry has proven to be an exceptional leader and an invaluable asset to AED," said John Shearer, AED immediate past chairman and president and CEO of 4Rivers Equipment LLC. "His dedication, vision and unwavering commitment to excellence have consistently helped drive our association forward. I look forward to working with Jerry in his new role as Chairman in 2025."

AED President and CEO Brian P. McGuire expressed enthusiasm about Donlon's election, saying, "Jerry's leadership, industry knowledge and commitment to our mission make him an ideal choice to lead AED into 2025. We are excited for the vision he will bring to our association and the industry as a whole."

As chairman, Donlon will focus on driving AED's strategic initiatives, strengthening member engagement and advocating for policies that support the growth and success of the equipment distribution industry.

