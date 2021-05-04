The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) launched a new Action Hub to help its tens of thousands of grassroots supporters share the industry's story with lawmakers and positively influence legislation that impacts the equipment manufacturing industry.

The new Action Hub is part of AEM's Year of Action, a groundbreaking initiative designed to mobilize the 2.8 million men and women of the industry through virtual and in-person activities in support of pro-manufacturing policies.

The Year of Action initiative comes at a time when lawmakers across the country are considering legislation that will have a lasting impact on the equipment manufacturing industry, from considerable investments in infrastructure, workforce and rural communities to changes to the tax code and trade policy. It has never been more important for equipment manufacturers to come together and speak with one voice about the policies that are critical to the industry's long-term growth and prosperity, AEM said.

"Manufacturing is the backbone of the U.S. economy and we need our elected officials in Washington and in state capitals across the country to champion bipartisan policies that will have a positive impact on our industry and our country," said Kip Eideberg, AEM's senior vice president of government and industry relations.

"The 2.8 million men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry work hard every day to build a better and brighter future for themselves and their communities, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers is making sure that their voices are heard."

The Action Hub provides supporters with easy-to-use tools and resources while its gamification creates a unique advocacy experience. In addition to working together for a stronger equipment manufacturing industry, supporters will have the opportunity to engage in friendly competition as they take a series of actions and assemble their ActionTron: a manufacturing-inspired avatar. The Action Hub comes loaded with videos, graphics and educational materials to help supporters understand how decisions made by lawmakers impact their jobs, families and communities and empower them to advocate on behalf of the equipment manufacturing industry.

The Year of Action is built around the Action Hub but also will feature several online campaigns in support of the industry's key policy priorities, in-person events with lawmakers at equipment manufacturing facilities, regional "Tailgate Tours," and both virtual and in-person fly-ins.

AEM will release additional information and details about the various components of the Year of Action in the coming weeks and months.

Campaign information and interactive features can be found at https://hub.imakeamerica.com/.

