The Association of Women Contractors of Minnesota has opened registration for its Scholarship FUNdraiser 9 Hole Tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minn., June 17. Registration includes golf and the awards ceremony and luncheon.

The golf outing helps raise money for scholarships to women entering the construction industry academically or through apprenticeship. Proceeds from the event and silent auction go directly to the scholarship fund.

Event details include:

7 a.m. — registration opens

8 a.m. — bar opens

8:30 a.m. — shotgun start

12 p.m. — awards ceremony and luncheon

Sponsorships for holes, lunch, beverages and more are available.

For more information, visit awcmn.org. CEG

